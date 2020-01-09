Scottish independence rally cancelled but marchers vow to press on

A planned rally in support of Scottish independence has been cancelled but organisers have insisted a march through the centre of Glasgow will still go ahead.

The event at Glasgow Green on Saturday was intended as the finale of the mass procession through the city, which is expected to attract tens of thousands of supporters.

AUOB has planned eight marches across Scotland this year. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

But after consultation with the local authority, the rally part of the event has been cancelled due to the bad weather forecast for the day.

The march is due to depart Kelvingrove Park at 11.30am as planned. It is one of eight major pro-independence processions planned by All Under One Banner (AUOB) over the next eight months.

AUOB organiser Gary Kelly said: "We take the safety of everyone attending our marches and rallies very seriously. I have looked at the best weather forecasts available for Saturday.

"High wind is forecast in Glasgow for Saturday and so it is not possible for the rally at Glasgow Green to go ahead. I am sure that people will be disappointed because a number of great speakers had agreed to take part, however safety is always top priority.

"I’m very pleased that the march is going ahead.”

Glasgow City Council had previously estimated that up to 100,000 people could attend the march. But that figure was published before short-term weather forecasts were known.