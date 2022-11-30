Scottish independence: New poll suggests Yes four points ahead after Supreme Court ruling

The Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll of 1,000 people finds 49 per cent of Scottish respondents would vote yes and 45 per cent no if there were to be a referendum tomorrow, with 5 per cent saying they did not know.

The SNP said the poll showed a majority for yes in every age group under 65, with a majority of 52 per cent supporting independence when excluding don't knows.SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown MSP said: "This poll shows growing support for what the people of Scotland expressed in the 2021 election - they want a choice to become an independent nation."The chaos at Westminster in recent months has tanked the UK economy, accelerated inflation and crippled household budgets with soaring mortgages - all from successive Tory governments that Scotland didn't elect."Last week's ruling showed clearly that the UK is not a voluntary union. In a democracy, it is right for the people to have their say - and neither the Tories or Labour should be able to deny that."The message to Westminster parties now is clear - Scottish democracy cannot be denied."