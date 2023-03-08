A new poll has suggested support for independence has fallen seven points in the wake of Nicola Sturgeon's resignation.

The tracker, produced by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, puts No on 51 per cent and Yes on 42 per cent - down from 49 per cent in November.

Support for the SNP also appears to have taken a hit in the latest poll. A total of 19 per cent of those who voted for the SNP in the 2019 said they were now less likely to so at the next General Election.

On voting intentions, the SNP leads Labour by 11 per cent in constituency vote for a Scottish parliamentary election. The poll puts the party on 40 per cent, down eight on the 2021 result, and Labour up seven on 29 per cent.

On the regional vote, the poll puts the SNP on 29 per cent, down a massive 11 points, just three ahead of Labour on 26 up eight points.

In a General Election vote, the poll has SNP down six on 39 per cent, and Labour up 10 on 29 per cent in second. The Conservatives are third on 22 per cent down three.

Asked who of the SNP leadership candidates would be the best first minister, 25 per cent of all voters backed Kate Forbes, with Humza Yousaf on 18 per cent and Ash Regan on 14 per cent.

Among SNP voters, however, Mr Yousaf leads on 27 per cent, with Ms Forbes on 21 per cent, and Ms Regan on 13 per cent. A total of 39 per cent said they did not know.