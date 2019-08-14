Scottish independence: Labour MP denies party ‘confusion’ on IndyRef2

A senior Labour MP today insisted that a second referendum on independence "is not what Scotland needs" despite shadow John McDonnell's recent comments that the party would not block such a vote.

Angela Rayner, the shadow education secretary, denied there was confusion among her colleagues on what Labour's stance was regarding a possible IndyRef2.

Last week Mr McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, last week told an Edinburgh audience that a Labour-led UK government would not block a second referendum if the Scottish Government asked for one.

After talks with Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, who insists the party opposes IndyRef2, Mr McDonnell doubled-down on his statement and revealed that Jeremy Corbyn supported his view.

But speaking today, Ms Rayner claimed Labour's position was "clear". Appearing on the BBC Breakfast Show, she was asked about the "confusion" among her senior colleagues on the issue.

“The Labour party policy is clear that we don't believe that a second referendum in Scotland is the way forward at the moment," she said.

"The issues that are faced in Scotland are the same for England, Northern Ireland and Wales - and that's a disastrous no deal Brexit, and an appointed prime minister who has not been tested by the public yet."

Pressed on Mr McDonnell's comments, the shadow education secretary commented: "What John was saying that if it came to the UK Parliament, he would not use legislation to block a vote on that.

"But we are not calling for a second referendum in Scotland. We do not believe that's the issue for the Scottish people at the moment.

"The issues for the Scottish people are the same as ours. We need to stick together, to work together, to get a Labour Government, that's going to implement socialist policies."

Yesterday, a Labour councillor in South Lanarkshire resigned following a row over whether the party would allow a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Fiona Dryburgh, who represents an East Kilbride ward, announced she had defected to the Lib Dems because of her “vehement” opposition to Scottish independence.