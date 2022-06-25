Scottish independence is essential for tackling cost-of-living crisis says Nicola Sturgeon

Ms Sturgeon has said she intends the vote to be held in October 2023.

However there are significant barriers in the way as the Westminster Government is unlikely to approve the plans.

Scottish independence is essential to resolving the cost-of-living crisis impacting thousands of households, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

A section 30 order, a clause in the Scotland Act which would grant a legal referendum, is required but the UK Government has repeatedly rejected requests for one.

Speaking ahead of her statement to MSPs, Ms Sturgeon said Westminster austerity policies have caused families to face soaring energy bills and food prices.

She said: “The cost-of-living crisis did not happen overnight.

“Years of benefit cuts, pay freezes and failure to tackle rising energy bills, these were deliberate political choices forced on Scotland by Westminster governments that we did not vote for, and have had a devastating effect on living standards.

“These decisions help explain why independent countries comparable to Scotland outperform the UK on a range of indicators, wealthier, more equal and with less poverty, and therefore more able to withstand cost-of-living pressures.”

Ms Sturgeon said a recent report by the Resolution Foundation, which found Brexit had damaged the UK’s competitiveness and will make Britons poorer in the coming decade, shows the “catastrophic consequences” of leaving the European Union.

She added: “It is clearer than ever that when it comes to tackling the cost-of-living crisis, Westminster is not the solution to the problem, Westminster is the problem.

“And that is why independence is essential to tackling the cost-of-living crisis.”

The First Minister acknowledged Scottish independence is “not a guarantee of success”, but will let the country make its own choices.

She added: “Where we already have some independence in areas like social security, we’ve used those powers to make far better, fairer decisions, with transformational policies like the Scottish Child Payment.

“With the full powers of independence, there is absolutely no reason why a country as resource-rich as Scotland cannot replicate the success of our neighbours.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “There is no problem that Nicola Sturgeon claims can’t be fixed by breaking up the UK.

“The reality is that the SNP has cut council budgets, hurting communities across Scotland, and refuses to use her existing powers to tackle poverty.

“As part of the UK we have more to invest in schools, hospitals and local services, and can bring communities together.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Now is not the time to be talking about another referendum. People across Scotland rightly want and expect to see both of their governments working together with a relentless focus on the issues that matter to them, their families and communities.

“That means tackling the cost of living, protecting our long-term energy security, leading the international response against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and growing our economy so that everyone has access to the opportunities, skills and jobs for the future.