Scottish independence: Indyref2 opposition ‘crumbling’ claims Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed opposition to a second independence referendum is "crumbling" and the issue will be at the heart of a looming general election before the end of the year.

But she has ruled out the prospect, backed by party activists, of moving to declare independence in the event of an SNP majority victory in such a vote.

The First Minister said legislation paving the way for a future referendum will continue its Parliamentary course when MSPs return from their summer break at Holyrood this week. "I understand the urgency and importance," she told BBC Radio Scotland today.

READ MORE: Sturgeon: Westminster’s Brexit ‘obsession’ failing the public

“I've been campaigning for independence all of my life - but we've seen what happens in the Brexit context when parties allow themselves to get into a mess."

She added: "With everyday that passes now the arguments for giving the people of Scotland that choice and for the people of Scotland choosing independence becomes ever stronger."

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil and SNP councillor Chris McEleny are behind a motion at the SNP Autumn conference which will call for the party to start independence negotiations with the UK Government if it wins a majority in a general election. But such a "Plan B" has been played down by the First Minister.

“Plan A is the right one - to have a referendum that's along the same lines as the last one, that's beyond legal challenge" she told the Good Morning Scotland programme.

"We've seen over the Summer the unease with which the other parties are starting to experience the arguments about blocking a referendum.

"We've seen that crumbling in the Labour party.

"Who knows what's happening in the Scottish Tory party right now. Plan A is the right one."

The First Minister added that the prospect of a general election in the coming months is "increasingly likely" and perhaps "inevitable."

She added: "Make no mistake, this issue of Scotland's right to choose will be at the heart of that contest."