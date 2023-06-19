Humza Yousaf is set to launch the Scottish Government’s newest independence paper, just days out from a convention designed to discuss the immediate future of the independence movement.

The First Minister will discuss how a newly independent Scotland will adopt a written constitution to enhance and protect key rights and values.

It comes after a recent poll by Savanta, for the Scotsman, with results showing support for independence remains split down the middle among the Scottish public.

Humza Yousaf is giving a press conference this morning on the Scottish Government's newest independence paper. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

The figures show a marginal growth in support for Yes since Mr Yousaf’s appointment as First Minister and SNP leader, with 46 per cent (up one point since the last Savanta for The Scotsman poll) of Scots stating they would vote Yes, and 47 per cent (no change) stating they would vote no. A further 7 per cent (down one point) said they did not know.

Humza Yousaf speech: What time is Humza Yousaf press conference?

Humza Yousaf will address the media around 10am today from Glasgow.

How to watch Humza Yousaf media briefing live stream?