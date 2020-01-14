Scottish Independence: Boris Johnson formally rejects indyref2 demand from Nicola Sturgeon

Boris Johnson has today formally rejected Nicola Sturgeon's demand for a Scottish independence referendum.

Mr Johnson has written to the Scottish First Minister today stating that both Ms Sturgeon and her predecessor Alex Salmond had pledged that the 2014 referendum would be "once in a generation." event.

"The people of Scotland voted decisively on that promise to keep our United Kingdom together, a result which both the Scottish and UK Governments committed to respect in the Edinburgh Agreement," the Prime Minister stated.

"The UK Government will continue to to uphold the democratic decision of the Scottish people and the promise that you made to them. I cannot agree to any request for a transfer of power that would lead to further independence referendums."

Ms Sturgeon made the request for a transfer of power, via a a so called Section 30 order, which would allow Holyrood to stage a second referendum in the aftermath of the SNP's election landslide victory north of the border last month. The First Minister had also demanded that power to stage referendums be permanently transferred to Holyrood.

But Mr Johnson's letter adds: "Another independence referendum would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade, with Scottish schools, hospitals and jobs again left behind because of a campaign to separate the UK.

"It is time that we all worked to bring the whole of the United Kingdom together and unleash the potential of this great country."