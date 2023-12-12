The drop in satisfaction levels was revealed in the Scottish Household Survey, which saw about 10,500 households interviewed in March 2022.

The number of Scots who are satisfied with the quality of their local health services, schools and public transport has fallen from 53 per cent in 2019 to just 40 per cent (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Only two out of five adults are satisfied with the quality of the three main public services in Scotland, a major survey has revealed.

Overall, the number of Scots who are satisfied with the quality of their local health services, schools and public transport has fallen from 53 per cent in 2019 to just 40 per cent in 2022.

That compares with 66 per cent of people who were satisfied with all three key services in 2011 – that was the highest level recorded since 2007-08.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the “Covid pandemic placed many of our public services under great strain”, adding that this had “had an impact on public confidence”.

As well as the decline in satisfaction with public services, the research revealed only 10 per cent of people trust the Scottish Government greatly, while 17 per cent distrust it greatly.

Looking at satisfaction with public services, the number who are happy with healthcare, schools and public transport in their area is said to give an indication of the “overall quality of public services”.

But the report notes that “satisfaction with public services was generally higher prior to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Her comments came as individual satisfaction levels for local health and education services, as well as public transport, all fell compared to 2019.

Then, four fifths (80 per cent) of those who surveyed were happy with the quality of local health services, but by 2022 this had dropped to 64 per cent – with more than a quarter (26 per cent) dissatisfied with health care in their area.

Meanwhile, the proportion of people satisfied with the quality of local schools fell from 73 per cent in 2019 to 69 per cent in 2022.

And, for public transport, the satisfaction rate went from 68 per cent in 2019 to 58 per cent in 2022, with the latest research showing almost a quarter (23 per cent) were dissatisfied.

Satisfaction with the three services combined was also found to be higher in the least deprived areas – where it stood at 44 per cent – compared to the least deprived areas, where only 38 per cent were satisfied.

Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesperson Willie Rennie said there was “an overwhelming feeling that Scotland is on the wrong track under the SNP”.

Mr Rennie said: “Ministers are distracted by their obsession with independence or, frankly, not good enough at managing complex and demanding public services.

“Patients in our NHS and pupils in our schools deserve better.”

Ms Somerville stressed that “delivering efficient and effective public services” was one of the Scottish Government’s “three key missions”. But she complained Westminster had “failed to deliver the investment needed”.