Scottish Greens accuse SNP of ‘dramatic U-turn’ over climate change

The Scottish Greens have accused the SNP of making a “dramatic U-turn” by declaring a climate emergency despite vetoing a similar motion on the subject last month.

Nicola Sturgeon told delegates at the Nationalists’ spring conference yesterday that she was inspired to make a declaration on global warming after meeting young campaigners who had led a schools’ strike.

Labour is expected to demand the UK Government to declare a national climate emergency later this week.

But Greens MSP Mark Ruskell criticised the SNP for voting against his motion in the Scottish Parliament which would have declared a climate emergency weeks ago.

“Following the First Minister’s declaration at her party conference on Sunday, I had hoped that we may be seeing a welcome change of direction rather than just another press release,” he said.

“Yet, only a few hours later the Cabinet Secretary for Government Business Mike Russell appeared on the BBC Scotland Debate Night programme and made the case for extracting evermore oil and gas.

“Actions speak louder than words, cutting aviation tax and lobbying for huge tax breaks for oil and gas exploration is not the climate leadership the world needs.

“Declaring a climate emergency is about more than posing for pictures with climate strikers, it’s about ditching policies that are destroying the planet and investing in the jobs and technologies of tomorrow, today.”

The Greens made the intervention ahead of the launch today of their campaign for next month’s European elections, where the party hopes to return its first MEP.

The party made a direct call to stop Brexit as well demanding massive public investment to tackle the climate crisis.

Co-convenor Maggie Chapman is first on the Greens’ list of candidates in Scotland and called on voters to choose “hope over hate” at the polls.

“Scotland needs a Green voice in Europe to fight for a just and welcoming society and for the radical change that’s needed to tackle the climate crisis, which is now the defining issue of our age,” she said. “No other party has shown they’re prepared to take the bold action which this global emergency demands.

“Greens also provide the antidote to toxic far-right hate. The rise of the right across Europe is deeply disturbing, but it cannot be countered from the centre. That’s why a Green wave is sweeping the continent and why I’m determined to join them as Scotland’s first Green MEP.”

The Committee on Climate Change is due to publish this week new scientific advice on Scotland’s emissions targets.