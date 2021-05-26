Scottish Green MSPs photographed breaching Covid regulations in Edinburgh pub

The party’s co-leaders Mr Harvie – who represents the Glasgow region which is currently under level three restrictions – and Lothians MSP Lorna Slater, as well as West Scotland MSP Ross Greer and another man, were photographed sitting at a table in Brown’s bar and restaurant in Edinburgh’s George Street on Tuesday.

Mr Harvie and Ms Slater have “apologised unreservedly” for their actions.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed they were in the bar after attending a meeting at Bute House, official residence of the First Minister, where discussions were held with Nicola Sturgeon about a formal working relationship between the two parties.

Legal regulations state that while Mr Harvie is able to travel for work, he should not be in a hospitality premises and only three households are allowed to be together in an indoor hospitality or domestic setting in level two areas, such as Edinburgh.

According to The Scottish Sun, the person who captured the photo said it was taken around 5pm, and the Green MSPs had passed by earlier in the afternoon, heading in the direction of Bute House, leaving shortly after 6pm.

A statement from Mr Harvie and Ms Slater said: “We attended a work-related meeting in a venue in central Edinburgh on Tuesday evening, where the three-household limit was not upheld. This was an honest mistake. We're kicking ourselves and we apologise unreservedly.”

Patrick Harvie and other Scottish Greens were found to have breached Covid rules.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.