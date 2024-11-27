Scottish Government to unveil help for pensioners hit by winter fuel payment cut, John Swinney says

The First Minister said he recognised the ‘seriousness of the situation’

The Scottish Government will announce new measures to help pensioners hit by the cut to winter fuel payments, John Swinney has indicated.

The First Minister said he recognised the “seriousness of the situation” given the colder climate in Scotland, and a statement would be made in Holyrood on Thursday afternoon.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer previously attracted criticism from across the political spectrum after announcing the payment would only be available to those in receipt of pension credit or other benefits.

Speaking to journalists after a speech in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Mr Swinney repeated his criticism of this decision.

“I cannot fathom the logic behind the move that was made by the UK government, but it involved a reduction in our budget, to which we’ve had to take time to respond,” he said.

Earlier this week, Scottish Labour said it would force a vote in Holyrood aimed at reinstating the winter fuel payment for thousands of pensioners north of the Border.

The party said there was “an opportunity to take a different approach in Scotland”, but the SNP accused the party’s leader, Anas Sarwar, of “Orwellian double-think” given the actions taken by UK Labour.

Mr Swinney said he was “grateful” that Mr Sarwar now recognised “how damaging the cut to winter fuel payments has been by the UK Labour government”.

He said: “There’s a statement to Parliament tomorrow which will set out the [Scottish] Government’s response to some of these challenges, and I certainly want to make sure ... that the Government does as much as it can to address the practical challenges and issues that people face in their lives.”

Mr Swinney later added: “Obviously, there are possible steps that could be taken within Scotland to ameliorate the difficulties that are faced by pensioners living in a colder climate without winter fuel payments, and that will obviously be the subject of a statement to parliament tomorrow.”

Scottish Labour has advocated a system that would see all pensioners made eligible for winter heating assistance, but with a form of tapering for the highest earners.

Under this plan, payments could be recovered in full or in part if a recipient’s household income exceeded an amount set by ministers.

On Monday, Labour MSP Paul O’Kane said: “The SNP has offered a lot of warm words on winter fuel payments, so it would be a gross betrayal if the SNP fails to back these amendments.

“Already the SNP has failed to pass on to £41 million of support intended for the most vulnerable people in Scotland this winter. We have the money and the powers we need – now is the time for action.”

But SNP social justice secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville accused Labour of “hypocrisy on stilts”.

She said: “After betraying millions of pensioners by taking away their winter fuel payment, they now expect people to believe that they can be trusted to stand up for pensioners.”