Scottish Government to launch court battle over UK decision to block gender reforms

The proposals, which would make it easier for trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) by removing the requirement for medical reports, were passed by the Scottish Parliament in December last year.

However, they have sparked huge controversy, with concerns from some politicians, women’s rights groups and others the changes could impact on safe spaces for females.

The UK Government blocked the legislation earlier this year using a section 35 order – a never-before-utilised section of the 1998 Scotland Act – to prevent it from gaining royal assent. It argued the changes would have an “adverse impact on the operation of Great Britain-wide equalities legislation”.

The Scottish government is to launch a legal challenge to Westminster's block on its controversial gender reforms.

First Minister Humza Yousaf had described the Section 35 order from the UK Government as an "undemocratic veto".

The reforms have been divisive within SNP, with former leadership hopeful Ash Regan resigning from the government and others in the SNP, like MP Joanna Cherry, having longstanding opposition to the process of gender recognition reform.

Mr Yousaf has previously said he would only launch a court challenge if he was given legal advice that it stood a chance of succeeding.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has now informed the Scottish Parliament that the Government will lodge a petition for a judicial review of the use of section 35.

She said: “The Gender Recognition Reform Bill was passed by an overwhelming majority of the Scottish Parliament, with support from members of all parties.

“The use of Section 35 is an unprecedented challenge to the Scottish Parliament’s ability to legislate on clearly devolved matters and it risks setting a dangerous constitutional precedent.

“In seeking to uphold the democratic will of the Parliament and defend devolution, Scottish Ministers will lodge a petition for a judicial review of the Secretary of State for Scotland’s decision.

“The UK Government gave no advance warning of their use of the power, and neither did they ask for any amendments to the Bill throughout its nine month passage through Parliament. Our offers to work with the UK Government on potential changes to the Bill have been refused outright by the Secretary of State, so legal challenge is our only reasonable means of resolving this situation.