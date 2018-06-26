Scottish Government Reshuffle: Shona Robison leaves Health Secretary job

Underfire Health Secretary Shona Robison is leaving Nicola Sturgeon’s Cabinet following months of criticism over her stewardship of the NHS.

READ MORE: Scottish Government Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Shona Robison stands down Ms Robison, one of the First Minister’s closest friends, has written to Ms Sturgeon to say she is stepping down. Angela Constance has also written to the First Minister to say she is quitting as Cabinet Secretary for Communities, Social Security and Equalities.

They join Keith Brown, who has also left the Cabinet to concentrate in his role as SNP depute.

Amongst the junior ministers, Dr Alasdair Allan, Annabelle Ewing and Maureen Watt are departing from their positions of community safety minister, legal affairs minister and mental health minister.