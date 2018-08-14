Scottish Government pledges £11m to support local projects in Malawi

Around £11 million has been allocated to supporting local projects in Malawi until 2023.

The cash from the Scottish Government’s Malawi Development Programme will be split between 11 initiatives aimed at improving health and education and boosting economic development and renewable energy.

The projects will be delivered by Scottish-based organisations and their Malawian partners.

The schemes include a £1 million pre-school and primary feeding programme run by Mary’s Meals, a £1 million emergency medicine project involving NHS Tayside, and a £1.2 million initiative from Edinburgh University aimed at strengthening rural health facilities.

Just over £1.3 million has been allocated to establish an undergraduate dental degree (BDS) programme with the help of Glasgow University, while the University of Strathclyde will work on a £1.3 million programme to address energy poverty in rural areas.

International Development Minister Ben Macpherson said: “Scotland and Malawi have a significant shared history, stretching back more than 150 years to the travels of Dr David Livingstone. The Scottish Government aims to harness these links to bring about positive change.

“Working in collaboration with the people of Malawi, our focus is to assist the most vulnerable communities in improving their health and education systems, as well as achieving long-term sustainable economic development.

“This funding will allow partner agencies to deliver tangible benefits to the people of Malawi, and reflects the enduring special relationship between our two nations.”

Kenneth Ross, chair of the Scotland Malawi Partnership, said: “Scottish organisations working with Malawian counterparts are making a distinctive contribution to countering poverty and meeting the challenge of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“The Scottish Government grants announced today will significantly strengthen this effort and are much to be welcomed.”