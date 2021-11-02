Scottish Government needs to take action over polluting chemicals industry

Professor Andrew Watterson said the Scottish Government should connect concerns about chemical production and non-recyclable and unwanted plastics with production levels at existing ethylene crackers and similar plants.

Green chemistry researchers have identified bio-based alternatives to oil an gas based ethylene and plastics and much more could have been done to move these industries towards safer and more sustainable production and products, according to Prof Watterson, in a paper presented at a COP26 Coalition Workshop today.

He also said the Scottish Government should re-assess the actions and roles of regulators, Scottish agencies, and bodies such as SEPA, Health Protection Scotland, Public Health Scotland, health boards and local councils in identifying and controlling exposures to pollutants from all sites.

Prof Watterson said: “Scotland has a significant influence on some key national and international climate change drivers especially linked to oil, gas and related chemical and plastics production and the export of their technologies and expertise across the globe. The Scottish Government’s Just Transition and Fair Work Commissions with STUC and trade union engagement provide the means to put good policies into practice to protect workers, communities, and the environment from climate change impacts.

"However, vague promises, and broad and rhetorical statements from Ministers that currently exist on many of these topics will achieve very little.”

He added: “Arguing Scotland has done less badly than the rest of the UK on climate change is a poor response to a global catastrophe. Either we meet climate change targets and prevent catastrophe or we don’t. There’s no middle ground. COP26 is not really a time to be talking about pride in Glasgow, feeling uncomfortable or not being able to look the next generation in the eye if we don’t act.

"It’s about ensuring global action wherever possible and making sure the Scottish Government and companies based in the country do everything they can on climate change. We have missed many opportunities already.”

Prof Watterson said there was an opportunity to further connect concerns about chemical production and non-recyclable and unwanted plastics with production levels at existing ethylene crackers and similar plants.

He said: “These could link to green chemistry initiatives on plastics from renewable sources ,avoiding ‘regrettable substitutions’, and adopting effective evidence-based just transition and toxics use reduction programmes. The Scottish Government should therefore explore setting up a Scottish Green Chemistry Agency or Unit to take this type of work forward just as they have done with Scottish Government funded ‘Enterprise’ bodies.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

