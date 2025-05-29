Scottish Government ditches plans to create Galloway National Park
The Scottish Government has officially ditched its proposals to create Galloway National Park.
It is the latest commitment made in the Bute House Agreement - the power-sharing deal between the SNP and the Scottish Greens - that has been ditched by the Scottish Government.
However, the Government has conceded there is too much opposition to the proposals to push on with the proposals to create a brand new national park.
In a statement in Holyrood on Thursday, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “We have weighed up the arguments for and against the creation of a new national park in the area, taking full account of the potential economic, social and environmental factors, and we have come to the conclusion not to proceed with the designation of a national park in Galloway and Ayrshire.
“I realise that this decision will be very disappointing for those who have been campaigning for a new national park in Galloway over many years.”
Ms Gougeon said 54 per cent of people who responded to their consultation on the proposals opposed the idea of a new national park. She said when only local responses were included, this increased to 57 per cent.
The minister said: “It notes that support was greatest among environment, recreation and tourism sectors, whilst landowners, land managers and those working in the farming, forestry and renewable energy sectors had the strongest reservations.
“Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation and consultation, the reporter has advised that, whilst it considers that the proposed area meets the conditions for a national park set out in the legislation, the proposal does not have sufficient clarity, nor has it garnered sufficient local support to proceed to the next stage of designation.”
