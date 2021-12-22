Scottish Government delay providing update on new process for ministerial harassment complaints in wake of Alex Salmond inquiry

John Swinney has written to Holyrood’s finance and audit committee asking for more time to provide key documents on the updated procedure and implementation plan promised following the conclusion of the Salmond inquiry in March.

The Scottish Government had committed to establishing an external, independent process with an independent adjudicator to handle formal complaints made about ministers and their behaviour.

Nicola Sturgeon's government committed to updating its harassment complaints procedure following the Salmond inquiry.

This was a central recommendation of the Scottish Parliament’s inquiry into the failures of the Scottish Government during the fiasco involving the former first minister.

The government had botched the investigation of complaints about Mr Salmond’s behaviour while he was first minister, leading to an embarrassing defeat in court after the former SNP leader launched a judicial review around the investigation.

Taxpayers were forced to pay Mr Salmond at least £500,000 in costs due to the blunders by civil servants.

Accused of misleading Holyrood over her knowledge of the complaints, Nicola Sturgeon also referred herself to the independent adviser on the ministerial code and said she was ready to resign should she have been found to have breached the code.

The Holyrood inquiry concluded she did mislead Parliament, but James Hamilton’s independent report cleared the First Minister of any potential breach.

Mr Salmond was cleared of multiple sexual offence charges at a high-profile trial in Edinburgh last year.

The former mentor of the SNP leader launched his alternative pro-independence party Alba in March this year.

It received less than 2 per cent of the regional list vote and returned no MSPs.

Writing to the finance and audit committee, Mr Swinney requested an extension to the end-of-year deadline for an update to the implementation of the new process.

Documents had been requested before recess, due to start after the end of parliamentary business on Thursday, by the committee.

However, Mr Swinney said: “Officials have been working on the draft, completing the implementation plan and have been engaging with stakeholders on the updated procedure, which is well advanced.

"However, after careful consideration, I propose to engage further with staff and trade unions on the procedure before sending the documents to you before my committee appearance in January.

“I would be very grateful if the committee would give an extension of time until after recess, as the Omicron variant is absorbing the time and priorities of ministers and officials who recognise the importance of this procedure and wish to make it as fair and robust as it can be before presentation to Parliament.

“My apologies that the documents will follow in the new year rather than before recess. My officials are in touch with committee clerks on finalising my appearance at committee.”

The pre-recess deadline had been agreed in October, when Mr Swinney said officials were taking forward the ‘implementation plan’ and the development of the updated procedure.

The deputy first minister is expected to appear in front of the committee at some point early next year to discuss the documents and the progress of implementing the new harassment complaints procedure.

