Numerous charities have called for ministers to do more

The Scottish Government must act urgently over the number of alcohol deaths, more than 70 organisations have warned.

Speaking ahead of next week's Programme for Government, a collective of organisations including Alcohol and Drug Partnerships, charities, recovery groups and Medical Royal Colleges say ministers must prioritise increasing early detection and treatment of liver disease, alongside other targeted measures to address the highest number of unnecessary deaths from alcohol since 2008.

They point to the cost on the economy, an estimated £10 billion per year, including an annual £700million bill for our NHS, £1.2billion in lost productivity costs and a further £1billion through alcohol related crime.

The letter has been signed by a host of groups, including Alcohol Focus Scotland, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, The Salvation Army, the British Heart Foundation and the Scottish Drugs Forum.

Alcohol deaths have risen across the UK in recent years, although Scotland continues to have the highest rate. In 2023, 1,277 deaths from conditions wholly caused by alcohol were recorded in Scotland.

Mr Swinney has been told by the 72-strong group that agreeing to its demands is “essential” to fulfilling his Government’s key priorities of eradicating child poverty, boosting the Scottish economy and improving public services.

Laura Mahon, Acting Chief Executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland said: “For too long we have seen deaths from alcohol continue to rise. We need concrete measures to prevent this. Time is running out for this Government to demonstrate genuine results, so together with partners, we’ve provided a roadmap for delivery. Now we need to see clear leadership and investment.

“It is also crucial that we consider the bigger picture. People don’t just become unwell overnight. We are continually being fed the message that alcohol has an essential role in our lives, normalising drinking and influencing our consumption habits. We need to challenge this with well evidenced and cost-effective prevention measures adopted as part of a robust strategy for now and into the future.”

Professor Ross McGuffie, chief executive NHS Forth Valley with Neil Gray, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care when he visited FVRH earlier this year. Pic: Michael Gillen

Dr Alastair MacGilchrist, Chair of Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems, said: “The Scottish Government declared alcohol harms to be a public health emergency in 2021, but we have not seen an emergency response. Deaths and illness from alcohol continue to rise but this is not inevitable. If politicians take bold action now we can prevent future harm.

“Alcohol is linked to over 100 illnesses including cancer, heart disease and liver disease. Investment in treatment saves lives - for every £1 spent on treatment there is a £3 return. Alcohol Care Teams, for example, can lower the number of acute hospital admissions, readmissions, and deaths along with improving the quality of care for people with alcohol-related health problems. However, inconsistencies in approach mean not everyone has access to these life-saving services.

“We need an overall alcohol strategy which sets out what steps the government will take in terms of prevention – including action on the price, availability and marketing of alcohol – but also how it will improve treatment services so that everyone can access help when and where they need it.”

Louise Stewart, Director of Operations at WithYou in Scotland, says: “We know that community-based recovery, treatment and support services can play a vital role in helping people to change their relationship with alcohol. Yet 80 per cent of people experiencing alcohol dependency are not accessing treatment.

“As well as increasing the availability and long-term funding of services, we need to challenge the way alcohol is enmeshed with our culture, overcome harmful stereotypes, and let people know that change is possible.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “We remain focused on reducing alcohol-related harm and deaths. Early detection of liver disease is a priority which is being delivered by the national Centre for Sustainable Delivery.

