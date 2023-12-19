Scottish Government abandon plans for UK Government gender block appeal
An appeal against the UK Government’s veto of Scotland’s gender reform Bill will not go ahead, with Humza Yousaf’s Government poised to abandon any further legal action.
The Scottish Government is set to make a statement on the gender recognition reform legislation on Wednesday.
It is expected the Court of Session's ruling earlier this month, stating the UK Government's use of section 35 of the Scotland Act had been lawful, will not be challenged.
The BBC has reported that Mr Yousaf and his Government will abandon any plans to take the matter further by challenging the block in the Supreme Court.
The First Minister had earlier been urged to drop Scotland’s controversial gender reforms and “stop wasting taxpayers’ money” after losing the high-profile court battle with the UK Government.
Lady Haldane’s 65-page judgment, ruling in favour of the UK Government, had been a major blow to Mr Yousaf, who previously insisted fighting Scottish Secretary Alister Jack’s “undemocratic veto” was a matter of principle.
His predecessor, Nicola Sturgeon, had accused the UK Government of a “full-frontal attack” on the Scottish Parliament.
The Scottish Government had already spent around £230,000 on the legal battle, and this would have risen further if it decided to appeal. Legal figures previously told The Scotsman a bill of £500,000 was possible if the matter had gone all the way to the UK Supreme Court.
