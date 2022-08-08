Scottish finance secretary Kate Forbes gives birth to baby girl

Scotland’s finance secretary Kate Forbes has had a baby girl, she and her husband Ali MacLennan have announced.

By Russell Jackson
Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:36 pm

Naomi MacLennan was delivered at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on Thursday last week weighing seven pounds 13 ounces.

The couple said both mother and baby are now back home and doing well.

Kate Forbes with daughter Naomi and husband Alasdair MacLennan. Picture: Ruaraidh White

Ms Forbes said: “We are delighted to welcome little Naomi into the world. It is a wonderful blessing to have a happy, healthy baby in our arms. Our family would like to record our most sincere thanks to the midwifery and nursing team at Raigmore for all their help.

“They were with us every step of the way, regularly going beyond the call of duty in their care and compassion for both me and Naomi.”

Ms Forbes and Mr MacLennan married last summer in the Highlands, following her re-election for a second term as MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch. She will now take a period of maternity leave and will return to work at some point in 2023.

