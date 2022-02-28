Speaking against a backdrop of a mass exodus from Ukraine, they said they were “horrified and appalled” by the potential repercussions of the proposed legislation.

The Most Revd Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church; Rt Revd William Nolan, Archbishop of Glasgow; and Lord Wallace, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, are among 1,028 faith leaders who have signed a letter to Boris Johnson expressing concerns about the Nationality and Borders Bill.

They said it would amount to “closing the door” on desperate people seeking sanctuary who are genuinely in fear for their lives.

Picture: PA

The faith leaders urged the Prime Minister to show compassion and make substantial changes to the draft legislation “even at this late stage”.

It comes as the Bill, which will make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally and introduce life sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the country, enters its final stages in the House of Lords.

Lord Wallace said: “This week we are seeing people under attack in Ukraine who are being forced to flee their homes.

“It is a good time for the UK Government to reconsider its approach and to ensure that our laws are designed to support people seeking sanctuary from conflict, no matter how they arrive in our country.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “The Government has a proud history of supporting people in need, including those in Ukraine, and that is not about to change.

“The Nationality and Borders Bill, which has already been backed by MPs, will deliver the most comprehensive reform in decades to protect the vulnerable and ensure fairness in our asylum system.

“We will be able to differentiate between those who arrive here through safe and legal routes and those who arrive here having had the opportunity to claim asylum already in a safe country.