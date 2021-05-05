All the smaller parties running for the Scottish elections. L-R: Top: George Galloway with wife Putri Gayatri Pertiwi for All for Unity Party, Alex Salmond leader of the Alba Party. Bottom: Michelle Ballantyne for Reform UK, Laurence Fox, leader of Reclaim Party, with Glasgow candidate Leo Kearse.

Many of us have already heard the various campaigns and policies from the SNP, Conservatives, Labour, Greens and Lib Dems across Scotland.

However, this list will explore who the other 20 smaller parties running across Scotland are and will look at what the largest of these parties stand for.

The eight biggest ‘other’ parties

Out of the 20 small parties, there are six parties who are standing enough candidates in regions across Scotland who qualify for a party election broadcast. There are also only two other parties (Scottish Libertarian Party and Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party) who are standing candidates in all eight election regions in Scotland.

All for Unity

With 56 candidates dotted across Scotland, the All For Unity Party, founded by the former Labour MP George Galloway, All for Unity will be running in the Scottish Holyrood Elections.

The party supports the union and hopes “to put an end to SNP rule and IndyRef2”

It wants to create a cross-party Government of National Unity with Scottish Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat MSPs after the election.

They are urging people to vote for them on the regional list.

Scottish Family Party

42 candidates in all regions, this socially conservative pledges to push for council tax cuts for parents if it wins seats at Holyrood.

It claims the state “should not seek to supplant the fundamental role of the family.”

It wants to restrict abortions, scrap the Curriculum for Excellence in schools, repeal the smacking ban, promote marriage and restrict ‘explicit’ imagery in sex education.

The party says it is neutral on the issues of Scottish independence and Brexit.

It also believes covid restrictions should be lifted "swiftly", to allow people to make their own decisions.

UKIP

After the party mainly led the campaign for the UK leaving the EU, the UKIP party in Scotland is keen to scrap the Scottish Parliament.

It claims the Scottish Parliament is an expensive and glorified form of local government and has 39 candidates across Scotland.

It also opposes Scottish independence and any independence referendums.

The party is against the coronavirus lockdown.

Freedom Alliance

Created to stand against emergency restrictions, such as lockdown, the Freedom Alliance says it is “committed to the principles of personal liberty, sovereignty, and human rights."

With 36 candidates, the anti-lockdown party disputes how many lives have been saved by lockdown.

It also believes the furlough scheme is funding ‘non-viable’ jobs.

It wants to scrap face covering rules and reinstate international travel.

It is neutral on Scottish independence and says its MSPs would abstain on any votes on the subject.

Reform UK

Reform UK – formerly known as the Brexit party – says it will “steadfastly defend the right of free speech” in Scotland and “guarantee taxes would be no higher than any other part of the UK.”

Led by Michelle Ballantyne in Scotland, the party has 36 candidates running in the Scottish elections.

It opposes independence and a second referendum, and wants to see further powers devolved to local government.

It is also against more lockdowns and domestic vaccine passports.

Alba Party

Launched by former first minister and SNP leader Alex Salmond, the Alba party has 32 candidates.

The party is asking those who support independence to give Alba their regional list vote to create a "supermajority" of MSPs who support Scottish independence.

It claims that this “supermajority” will “accelerate” independence for Scotland.

Scottish Libertarian Party

The Scottish Libertarian Party says it is for individual liberty, a free and sound economy, foreign neutrality and political independence

It also wants to see an end to lockdowns and to "rescue" freedom of speech and wishes to ‘tear up’ the Hate Crime Bill.

Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party

As its name suggests, Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party wants to see Holyrood abolished to prioritise the pro-union vote.

It argues that devolution has failed Scotland, and wants to avoid another referendum on Scottish independence.

Other parties

Trade Union and Socialist Coalition: 13 candidates

Scottish Renew: 8 candidates

Social Democratic Party: 7 candidates

Women's Equality Party: 7 candidates

Independent Green Voice: 5 candidates

Restore Scotland: 4 candidates

Communist Party of Britain: 3 candidates

Scotia Future: 2 candidates

Animal Welfare Party: 2 candidates

Liberal Party: 1 candidate

Reclaim Party: 1 candidate

Vanguard: 1 candidate

There are also 25 independent candidates standing in constituencies and regional list ballots across Scotland.

