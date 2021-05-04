Scottish election 2021: Sir Ed Davey 'deeply alarmed' at Tory attacks on Electoral Commission

It comes after senior Tory MPs hit out at the timing of the commission’s announcement regarding its investigation around the refurbishment of the Prime Minister’s flat.

The Electoral Commission last week launched an investigation into whether any donations or loans to pay for the lavish refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat were properly declared.

(From left) Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey. Picture: PA Wire

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the timing of the announcement was “very questionable” and the commission’s reputation was “in tatters over its very poor behaviour over the Vote Leave campaign”.

During a visit to Edinburgh for the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ Holyrood election campaign, Sir Ed said attacks on the elections watchdog must cease.

He said: “I’m deeply alarmed that the Conservatives continue to attack the independent watchdog, the Electoral Commission, when that independent watchdog is investigating the Conservative Party.

“Conservatives are damaging democracy at every stage. Whether it’s their sleaze or their attack on democratic institutions, I think that Boris Johnson is a dangerous Prime Minister.”

He continued: “You’d have thought the Prime Minister would have been focused single-mindedly on tackling the pandemic. It looks like he’s worrying about curtains and carpets.”

Sir Ed has written to Conservative co-chairman Amanda Milling demanding an end to speculation about the commission’s future. She has previously alluded to the possibility of abolishing the Electoral Commission or reducing its powers.

As well as the Electoral Commission investigation, new standards adviser Lord Geidt has also been tasked with reviewing the controversy in an investigation expected to touch on whether the Prime Minister has breached the ministerial code.

On Monday, the Prime Minister dismissed questions around renovations to his Downing Street flat as “trivia”.

He said: “What I think the people of this country want to know is who has the policies, who is actually talking about the issues that matter to the people of this country.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “We believe all reportable donations have been transparently and correctly declared, and published by the Electoral Commission.

“We will continue to work constructively with the Electoral Commission on this matter.