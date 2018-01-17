Scottish economy grows but still trails UK

Scotland's economy is continuing to expand but growth remains at half the wider UK rate, official figures today showed.

It emerged that GDP north of the border grew by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2017 after an improvement in manufacturing. This is below the UK level of 0.4% over the same period, but an increase on the 0.1% hike in GDP which Scotland saw in the previous quarter.

It means Scotland's economy increased by a total of 0.8% in the first three months of 2017.

In the latest quarter, Services grew by 0.2% and Production grew by 1.2% after a return to growth for both manufacturing, mining and quarrying.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said the figures show the "resilience" of the Scottish economy in the face of Brexit and the North Sea crash.

"It is encouraging to see the economy grow by 0.2% overall," he said.

“Our determination to seize opportunity and grow our economy is demonstrated by the £270 million increase on economic spending we announced in the 2018/19 Draft Budget. However it cannot be stressed enough that the single biggest threat to our economy as a whole remains the lack of clarity from the UK Government over Brexit."

He added: “I would once again call on the UK Government to give people and businesses greater certainty over the Brexit process in order to further stimulate growth in Scotland’s business communities and allow us to continue to attract and retain talent within our workforce.”

There has been a a fall in construction output, today's figures show, as a result of activity returning to normal levels after completion of major projects like the Forth Replacement Crossing, M8 missing link and the Borders Railway.