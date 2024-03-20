Scottish dementia research project handed funding boost as Dame Barbara Windsor’s widow named ‘people’s champion’

The widow of Dame Barbara Windsor has been named the People’s Champion of a national mission to beat dementia, which was launched in memory of his late wife by the UK government.

Scott Mitchell will be given the role following a roundtable and reception at Downing Street on Wednesday, attended by charities, academics, investors and business leaders.

Ministers will also confirm £6 million in funding to boost clinical trials and innovation. There will also be nearly £1m for Glasgow-based Fraunhofer UK Research Limited’s programme, looking at how “biomarkers” found in blood can help detect the disease early, and work in Northern Ireland on how AI can be used to support dementia diagnosis.

The ‘Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission’ was launched in August 2022, in honour of Dame Barbara and the millions of other people and their loved ones who have had their lives ruined by dementia. The government has a commitment to double funding for dementia research to £160m a year by 2024 to 2025.

UK science minister Andrew Griffith said: “Around 1.6 million of us are predicted to be living with dementia by 2040. Tackling this dreadful disease is one of the great challenges facing society, but through investment and the UK’s scientific excellence, we will find more ways to diagnose, treat and eventually cure it.

“The work at Fraunhofer, in Glasgow, that we’re supporting with nearly £1m, will push this vital work forward by boosting our grasp of the biomarkers that can be critical to a patient’s dementia treatment having the best outcome.”

Mr Mitchell said: “I am honoured to be appointed as the People's Champion of the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission, that was named after my late wife. She lived an extraordinary life, and her brave campaigning made a powerful impact on so many others who were going through the same.