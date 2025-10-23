Scottish defence bosses hire hundreds of Filipino workers due to skills shortage

Babcock forced to hire workers from overseas due to lack of good apprenticeships and college courses

A leading defence company has had to hire 300 welders from the Philippines because of a lack of skills among Scottish workers.

Babcock International based in the Port of Rosyth has been forced to resort to hiring workers from overseas due to a lack of good apprenticeships and college courses in Scotland.

A senior UK Government source said: “We should be training the next generation of apprentices in Scotland but we are seeing a real-terms cut in further education colleges.

A welder at work at Babcock Rosyth. | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

“If you talk to companies - a good example is the aircraft carriers being built in Rosyth, the companies have told us they have 300 Filipino welders working in Rosyth because they have not been able to source welders at the time.”

When this claim was put to Babcock, a spokeswoman responded: “While most roles are filled locally, the specialist nature and availability of the skills required to support our build programme means we may need short-term international recruitment to meet delivery timelines.

“This ensures progress on vital defence programmes while we continue to strengthen Scotland’s skilled workforce.”

The UK Government has said it is determined not to see this situation replicated at BAE Systems, which is contracted to build Type 26 frigates on the River Clyde.

The senior government source said: “We are determined to avoid that situation in relation to the frigate building on the Clyde. That’s why we need a welding centre, but the Scottish Government refused to back it because of its historic position in relation to armaments.

Workers on the HMS Active at Babcock Rosyth. | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

“We have an opportunity here which is why we have set up a training centre in Glasgow to make sure Scottish workers are benefitting from defence contracts in Scotland.”

They added: “We need Scottish colleges to recognise the opportunities in the defence industries.

“Looking at courses prefaced at the moment in Scotland, we are not seeing the electricians, the engineers, the mechanics, the plumbers, the trades and crafts that defence is looking for.

“That’s why we have got to make sure we have the right skills to provide Scottish workers to deliver that pipeline.”

This comes after UK Defence Readiness Minister Luke Pollard told Scottish journalists that the UK Government is considering investing directly in Scottish colleges to tackle skills shortages in the sector.

Despite education being fully devolved to Holyrood, Mr Pollard said the Scottish Government has “dithered” on this, which is why his government is discussing the suggestion with Labour MPs.