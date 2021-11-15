Scottish councils need £1 billion extra funding to ‘survive’, Cosla warns

The umbrella body for local authorities in Scotland said that councils needed an increase of £720 million “just to stand still”, and warned that mandatory pledges made by the Scottish Government would have to be abandoned if more money is not provided in December’s budget.

It also called for councils to have tax raising powers, such as local Council Tax, the workplace parking levy or a visitor tax in tourist areas, to provide more flexibility in their budgets following real term cuts to the core budgets of Scotland’s 32 councils in recent years.

A report published by Cosla today said that to “survive”, Scottish councils need a total of £12.07bn – more than a billion pounds more than the £11bn provided by the revenue settlement in 2020-21.

Councils, like Edinburgh council, above, have had their budgets cut by the Scottish Government in recent years.

It warned that local government can no longer continue to be the “poor relation” it has been in recent Budgets. Finance secretary Kate Forbes is due to deliver the Scottish Budget on 9 December.

Cosla’s resources spokesperson, Councillor Gail Macgregor, said that initiatives promised by the Scottish Government, such as free musical instrument tuition in schools, were something that councils had previously funded, but had to cut. She warned that communities are “starting to show the neglect of an under-funded local government”.

She said: “At what point do you have to go back to government and say ‘We cannot deliver on this policy initiative – we simply can’t afford it’? Music instruction and school clothing grants are good things for Scottish Government to be funded, but they are things we were funding before and we would have continued to fund if we’d had sufficient budget to do so.”

Ms Macgregor added that roles which had previously been cut due to a lack of revenue reduction, such as environmental health officers, were having to be backfilled to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, as the same time that councils were losing revenue at facilities such as leisure centres.

She said: “We have ongoing loss of income. We know the confidence of people going back to leisure centres and community facilities is lower than it was.”

Cosla president, Councillor Alison Evison, said: “Enabling people to live well locally is something that a modern, civilised country should be able to do automatically, but takes, of course, funding. Only properly funded local government can make this possible at a local level. Unfortunately, we know about cuts to councils’ core budgets in recent years and these cuts have not allowed this ambition to be realised fully.”

“The budget on December 9 presents a perfect opportunity to reset Scottish public spending in a way that it empowers our councils right across Scotland to achieve their ambition for their own local communities.”

Cosla also pointed to the difficulties faced by councils of one-year Budgets, when officials had to prepare for a range of different possible budget cuts on an annual basis and called for more long term clarity from the Scottish Government. The UK Government recently announced a three year spending review.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

