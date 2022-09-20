Scottish councils 'facing increased energy costs of around £100m'

Shona Morrison, president of Cosla, told The Scotsman: "That potentially has got quite a detrimental impact, as you can imagine."

Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a package of support to help with energy bills earlier this month.

This includes capping bills at £2,500 from October, with a £400 rebate paid in six instalments.

Picture: John Devlin

A six-month scheme for businesses was also announced, although firms are still waiting for details.

Ms Morrison, who was elected the first SNP president of Cosla in June, said: "All elements of our communities are going to be in an incredibly vulnerable position this winter.”

She said warm spaces may have to be provided in village halls.

She added: "Our small businesses – I come from a really small village that really flourishes and we've got some lovely, bespoke little shops – again, massive pressure.

"So absolutely worried about the individual, absolutely worried about the families, but also that wider sector of our authorities is a concern."

Asked if increased local authority costs could lead to job losses, Ms Morrison said the impact might not be felt until further down the line because of the way energy is purchased.

She said: "I think it's going to be an extremely challenging winter for local authorities, as it is in Scotland, in England, all around the world – it's a global issue.”

Cosla officials said the extra energy costs will play a big part in its lobbying ahead of the Scottish Budget.