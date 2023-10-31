Nicola Sturgeon’s former chief of staff also poured cold water on the prospect of council tax reform before the next Holyrood election.

Humza Yousaf’s council tax freeze is “absolute madness” and is an example of “policy made by WhatsApp”, the former leader of Scottish Labour has said.

Kezia Dugdale criticised the policy at a Resolution Foundation event in Edinburgh on Monday.

Liz Lloyd, Nicola Sturgeon’s former chief of staff, also poured cold water on the Scottish Greens’ announcement at the weekend the Scottish Government would put forward a “firm alternative” to council tax before the 2026 Holyrood election.

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale spoke at a Resolution Foundation event in Edinburgh

The event focused on the changing face of wealth in Scotland, with Ms Dugdale, who is now director of the John Smith Centre at Glasgow University, heavily criticising the council tax freeze announced at SNP conference.

"The council tax freeze is absolute madness,” she said.

"You take away local authorities’ ability to spend on local priorities. They can’t get rid of council tax arrears, they can’t get rid of free school meals arrears and again you’re putting real pressure on family finances.

"Everything about the council tax freeze recently tells me that it was a policy made by WhatsApp and we know how well that goes in the current environment. It’s just so out of kilter, it’s astonishing really.”

Ms Lloyd defended the lack of movement on council tax reform, despite the SNP’s promise to replace the tax ahead of the 2007 election.

She said a revaluation was effectively politically impossible due to the impact it would have on swing voters in “middle income, suburban” Scotland.

The former aide also said the political debate in Scotland was not “mature enough” not to “weaponise” reform for electoral gain.

"You’re not going to do it, this is why it is stuck,” she said.

"There is not going to be a change in council tax in my view, there’s certainly not going to be anything pre-2026.

"I’d be amazed if any party says ‘I am going to rip it up and start again’ because Scotland is kind of scarred by this. Local taxation is not a comfortable place to be.”