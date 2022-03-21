The 22-year-old, who is about to graduate from the University of Edinburgh, is to stand as a Liberal Democrat candidate for the Galashiels and District ward at the coming May council elections.

Focused on issues such as road safety and social care, Ms Steel, who has lived in Stow all her life, says she wants to provide "a strong, liberal voice” for her community.

Talking about her reasons for running, Ms Steel, who studies politics, said: “There are many issues within the ward, from reviewing the controversial 20mph zones to providing more support for social care.

"I think that strong, liberal voices are needed more than ever at the council and I hope that I will be elected in May so that I can provide that representation for my local community.”

Her candidacy running comes after her grandfather made history by becoming the youngest MP in Parliament when elected in 1965, aged 26. Lord Steel then went on to be the longest-ever serving MP in the Borders, holding the seat for 32 years.

Lord Steel of Aikwood has said he is “delighted and proud” that his granddaughter is standing.

He said he believed his granddaughter’s youth would be a positive force in the council, which he said tends to attract older people.

Lord Steel said: “Hannah, who has lived in the ward of Stow all her life, could become the youngest member of Scottish Borders Council.

"At 22 she is about to graduate from Edinburgh University, and while I understand that the council tends to attract older people it would be good to have some young blood in there too.”

Lord Steel was a Member of the Scottish Parliament from 1999 to 2003, during which time he was the parliament's Presiding Officer. He was a member of the House of Lords as a life peer from 1997 to 2020.

He retired from the House of Lords on the 55th anniversary of his election at the end of March 2020.

