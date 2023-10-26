Christopher McGowan has been imprisoned for a minimum of 23 years for the ‘beyond sadistic’ murder of Claire Inglis after he was bailed from prison to her home

The Scottish Conservatives say Claire Inglis, who was brutally murdered by her boyfriend Christopher McGowan, was failed by the justice system.

McGowan was released on bail from prison to Ms Inglis’ home, despite having 40 previous convictions, including for assault, and a history of breaching bail conditions.

He went on to murder Ms Inglis in an attack the judge described as “beyond sadistic”. McGowan has now been jailed for a minimum of 23 years for Ms Inglis’ murder.

Claire Inglis.

Her parents say he should “never” have been bailed out to their daughter’s home and stressed someone needed to be held accountable.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said it was not for the Scottish Government to interfere in bail decisions. But he said ministers were doing everything they could to put victims and witnesses at the front of the justice system with their Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill.

Now Russell Findlay, the Conservatives’ justice spokesman, is accusing the First Minister of “high sophistry”.

Speaking on BBC's Good Morning Scotland, Mr Findlay said: “Yet again another woman has been catastrophically failed by the justice system. I have huge admiration for Claire’s parents who, despite having to deal with unimaginable horrors, are determined to get the answers they want to know on why her killer was granted bail not once, not twice, but five times.

Russell Findlay MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner/Press Association.

“He was free to kill despite having dozens of criminal convictions. We need to know what scrutiny, if any, was made to his claims in the social work reports.”

He said while Mr Yousaf was correct to say bail is a matter for judges, he said the new Bail and Release from Custody Act fundamentally “alters and weakens” the powers judges have to remand criminals.

Mr Findlay added: “Scotland’s top judge, police officers, Women’s Aid and Victim Support Scotland all said the legislation was not welcomed and not necessary, but the government pushed ahead.

“Humza Yousaf has the audacity to talk about future legislation which has no bearing whatsoever on bail when fewer people are being remanded to custody.

“The decision to remand someone in custody is always a last resort, the default is for bail to be granted.

“But in passing this new bail law, we heard from social workers that they are overwhelmed.

“In a case like this where reports are going in front of sheriffs from overworked social workers, we don’t know what scrutiny has been applied here.”

He said Ms Inglis’s murder should now be referred on for an independent inquiry.

Mr Findlay added: “Claire’s dad and his wife are determined to get answers.

“They want to know the specifics of what happened and the subject should go to a properly robust, independent inquiry.