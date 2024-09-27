One thing the leadership contest has exposed is bitter infighting within the party.

The party is not united behind one candidate, meaning there will be some disappointed with whoever wins this morning.

So the first thing the new leader needs to do is get the band back together.

They will lead the first group meeting of MSPs in Holyrood on Tuesday and this will surely be the first thing that needs to be addressed.

Second is getting a new identity for the party. Merely being the party of the union isn’t enough anymore, and they need to come up with a good election strategy well in advance of the 2026 Holyrood election, particularly if they want to keep their place as the second largest party in Scotland.