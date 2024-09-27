Scottish Conservative leadership Recap: Russell Findlay announced as new party leader in Edinburgh
Russell Findlay MSP has been crowned the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives.
He won 2,565 votes to see off competition from Murdo Fraser MSP and Meghan Gallacher MSP.
Recap what happened on the day.
Who is Russell Findlay?
Russell Findlay is widely tipped to be the winner of this contest, and has been the bookies’ favourite ever since Douglas Ross announced his resignation.
He was first elected to represent the West of Scotland in 2021 and is the party’s justice spokesman.
Before going into politics he was a crime journalist and was subjected to an acid attack. He later became the party’s head of communications before becoming a candidate.
Who is Murdo Fraser?
Murdo Fraser is the most experienced MSP in the Conservative group at Holyrood.
He has represented Mid Scotland and Fife since 2001 and previously ran against Baroness Ruth Davidson to become party leader in 2011.
Back then, he mooted the idea of splitting away from the UK Conservative party, but says that is firmly off the table this time around.
Three other candidates dropped out of the leadership contest and publicly backed Mr Fraser instead, including Brian Whittle MSP, Jamie Greene MSP and Liam Kerr MSP.
Who is Meghan Gallacher?
Meghan Gallacher is the youngest MSP in the Conservative group at Holyrood.
She was elected to represent Central Scotland in 2021 and quickly rose through the ranks to become deputy leader.
Over the summer she resigned as deputy party leader after allegations that current leader Douglas Ross had plotted to place Russell Findlay MSP as his replacement.
Before the announcement this morning gets underway, you can read our Political Editor Alistair Grant’s analysis of the contest and the challenges that lie ahead for the winner.
A baptism of fire
Whoever wins the contest will be thrown straight into it all - there will be no easing in period for them.
First off, they will need to appoint their spokespeople in Holyrood - who gets to keep their job? Will they want a complete refresh? Who will become their deputy leader?
Secondly - tomorrow King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are coming to the Scottish Parliament to celebrate 25 years of devolution. The new leader will need to give a speech and lead the party on the day.
Thirdly - they will need to rush off to the UK Conservative Party conference in Birmingham which starts on Sunday. Day one of the conference will see a Scottish fringe event and reception, and a debate on the future of the union.
Fourth - they are due to record a party election broadcast which is set to go out next week.
And that’s all before we get down to the day-to-day business in Holyrood.
What are the big challenges for the new leader?
One thing the leadership contest has exposed is bitter infighting within the party.
The party is not united behind one candidate, meaning there will be some disappointed with whoever wins this morning.
So the first thing the new leader needs to do is get the band back together.
They will lead the first group meeting of MSPs in Holyrood on Tuesday and this will surely be the first thing that needs to be addressed.
Second is getting a new identity for the party. Merely being the party of the union isn’t enough anymore, and they need to come up with a good election strategy well in advance of the 2026 Holyrood election, particularly if they want to keep their place as the second largest party in Scotland.
They’ve also got to see off the rise of Reform UK in Scotland and maintain themselves as the party of the right. Reform UK doesn’t have the same presence in Scotland as it does in England, and there is no major party figures north of the border, but the party did better than most expected here in Scotland at the general election, so it is an issue the party needs to grapple with.
What of the downfall of Douglas Ross?
Douglas Ross made the unprecedented announcement of his resignation during the general election campaign.
At the eleventh hour, he held a last-minute press conference and announced he was replacing David Duguid as the Conservative candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.
Mr Duguid was in hospital recovering from a spinal injury at the time.
This decision didn’t go down well with party members, particularly after Mr Duguid posted on social media to say he was prepared to fight for his re-election.
He was forced to resign as party leader and went on to lose this seat to the SNP.
A far fall from grace for the Highlands and Islands MSP.
Russell Findlay MSP wins
BREAKING: Russell Findlay MSP has been elected as the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives.
Breakdown of the results
Here is a full breakdown of the results:
Russell Findlay MSP - 2,565
Murdo Fraser MSP - 1,187
Meghan Gallacher MSP - 403
The turnout was 60 per cent and there were 6,941 eligible members able to vote in this election.
Our Political Editor Alistair Grant is at the announcement event in Edinburgh right now where Russell Findlay MSP has been crowned the leader of the Scottish Conservatives.
Thank the sausages
Russell Findlay MSP has received a round of applause as he takes to the stage after being declared the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives.
He started off by referencing a gaff made earlier in the week by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who said “release the sausages” rather than “release the hostages” when talking about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Mr Findlay said: “I want to start by thanking everyone who put their faith in me, and thank every single member who voted for me, and every sausage, sorry every supporter, who worked so hard for my campaign.
“Thank you as well to my fellow candidates Meghan and Murdo, who I greatly respect.”
Russell Findlay says the hard work starts now, as he addresses the party after being elected the new leader.
He said: “Everyone must come together as one united team.
“Let’s start the hard work right now to win back the public’s trust.
“I want to deliver a message to people across Scotland who don’t feel anyone represents them, are scunnered with the divisiveness and fringe obsessions of the Scottish Parliament, and feel let down and failed by politicians of every party, including ours, and think all politicians are the same - I get it.
“I’m not the same.
“I’m not a career politician, I understand the frustrations that no one represents your views.
“That is going to change under my leadership.
“The Scottish Conservatives are going to change and work hard to earn your trust by doing things differently, being a voice for decent, mainstream Scotland, with the values of hard work, self-reliance and value for taxpayers.
“We will spend our time and energy on your concerns, your hopes and your needs.
“We know people don’t expect miracles from politicians, but we know you want common sense for a change, and we are determined to deliver it.”
Russell Findlay has asked how he will set himself out as a new leader after being branded the “establishment candidate”.
He received some giggles after replying: “I am looking forward to meeting this establishment.”
Mr Findlay added: “What I’ve said throughout the campaign is unity is fundamental.
“That is the starting point - we need to get our house in order, rebuild as a team, listen to colleagues and members and respect them, and talk to the public.
“We need to take forward sensible, Conservative policies which are rooted in common sense and aspiration.
“I have no illusions there is a short time indeed to the 2026 [Holyrood] election and I want us to be fighting fit for that.”
Russell Findlay has been asked if he will be giving his fellow leadership candidates Murdo Fraser MSP and Meghan Gallacher MSP positions within his top team.
He said: “Any leader wants the best people in the best positions for their abilities, and that is what I will seek to do.
“I’ve only just learn the result so it would be premature to talk about individual positions.”
Russell Findlay has just been asked how he will tackle the rise of Reform UK in Scotland now he is leader of the Scottish Conservatives.
He said: “I am acutely conscious of Reform’s vote share in the general election.
“As leader it is my job to reconnect with people who feel scunnered by a lot of politicians and persuade them that what we stand for represents their interests.”
Ballot Box Scotland has its rundown of the election result.
The congratulations are already pouring in for Russell Findlay MSP after being elected the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives.
Fellow West Scotland MSP Pam Gosal here saying she believes he has what it takes to unite the party - perhaps buttering him up for a job in his shadow cabinet?
