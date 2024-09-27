Whoever wins the contest will be thrown straight into it all - there will be no easing in period for them.

First off, they will need to appoint their spokespeople in Holyrood - who gets to keep their job? Will they want a complete refresh? Who will become their deputy leader?

Secondly - tomorrow King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are coming to the Scottish Parliament to celebrate 25 years of devolution. The new leader will need to give a speech and lead the party on the day.

Thirdly - they will need to rush off to the UK Conservative Party conference in Birmingham which starts on Sunday. Day one of the conference will see a Scottish fringe event and reception, and a debate on the future of the union.

Fourth - they are due to record a party election broadcast which is set to go out next week.