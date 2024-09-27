Scottish Conservative leadership LIVE: Russell Findlay announced as new party leader in Edinburgh
The day is finally here - we will soon know who will be crowned the next Scottish Conservative leader.
There are three in the running to replace Douglas Ross in the top job - Russell Findlay, Murdo Fraser and Meghan Gallacher.
Our Political Editor Alistair Grant is in Edinburgh at the announcement event, and you can follow along live with us here.
Key Events
- Russell Findlay MSP has been crowned the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives
- He beat the other candidates Murdo Fraser MSP and Meghan Gallacher MSP
- The new leader will take over immediately and already has a packed diary
The SNP are not congratulating Russell Findlay on becoming the leader of the second largest party in Holyrood - instead accusing him of not standing up for Scotland’s interests.
Kevin Stewart MSP said: “The face of Tory politics in Scotland may have changed, but Russell Findlay’s track record shows he has no desire to stand up for Scotland’s interests.
“The Tories head into their party conference totally divided and distracted by infighting.
“They have finally managed to swap out one of two lame duck leaders - but defeated Rishi Sunak is still pulling the strings until November, as what feels like the longest leadership contest in history rumbles on.
“Just months after the election, an array of scandals has already proven to voters that Labour and the Tories are one and the same.
“Only the SNP is focused on the issues that matter to the people of Scotland like eradicating child poverty.”
The Scottish Liberal Democrats are clearly still on a high after their stellar result at the general election in July.
Scottish leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has sent his congratulations to Russell Findlay on becoming Scottish Conservative leader, but says it is a “hospital pass” as the party is in decline.
Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I’d like to congratulate Russell Findlay on being elected as Scottish Conservative leader.
“It’s going to be a hospital pass because his is a party in decline.
“He will also find it hard to escape his record of cheering on Liz Truss.
“There will also be voters out there who were persuaded by Ruth Davidson but who barely recognise the Conservative Party today.”
He added: “Scottish Liberal Democrats won more seats than the Scottish Conservatives at the last election, and just last night we scored an amazing and unexpected by-election victory in their heartlands of rural Perthshire.
“In huge swathes of Scotland, we’ve shown that we’re best placed to beat the SNP.
“Only we have a plan to bring down NHS waiting lists, get a fair deal for carers, help struggling pensioners, lift up Scottish education and grow our economy.”
The Scottish Conservative Councillors’ Association say they now want to work with Russell Findlay MSP to win as many seats as they can in the 2027 council elections.
A spokesperson said: “The board of the SCCA offers our congratulations to the successful candidate in the Scottish Conservative leadership contest.
“We look forward to working with Russell to strengthen support for councillors across Scotland and maximise our local government representation in the 2027 election.”
Some Conservative MSPs definitely getting in early to try and secure a job in Russell Findlay’s top team.
North East MSP Douglas Lumsden here reminding people of his support for Russell Findlay’s leadership campaign before the announcement was even made.
The now former leader of the Scottish Conservatives has congratulated Russell Findlay on winning the leadership contest.
Mr Ross said: “It’s been an honour and privilege to lead the Scottish Conservatives for the last four years.
“Many congratulations to Russell Findlay MSP on his election and to everyone who put themselves forward to make this an engaging contest.
“I look forward to supporting Russell and his team going forward.”
The congratulations are already pouring in for Russell Findlay MSP after being elected the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives.
Fellow West Scotland MSP Pam Gosal here saying she believes he has what it takes to unite the party - perhaps buttering him up for a job in his shadow cabinet?
Ballot Box Scotland has its rundown of the election result.
Russell Findlay has just been asked how he will tackle the rise of Reform UK in Scotland now he is leader of the Scottish Conservatives.
He said: “I am acutely conscious of Reform’s vote share in the general election.
“As leader it is my job to reconnect with people who feel scunnered by a lot of politicians and persuade them that what we stand for represents their interests.”
Russell Findlay has been asked if he will be giving his fellow leadership candidates Murdo Fraser MSP and Meghan Gallacher MSP positions within his top team.
He said: “Any leader wants the best people in the best positions for their abilities, and that is what I will seek to do.
“I’ve only just learn the result so it would be premature to talk about individual positions.”
Russell Findlay has asked how he will set himself out as a new leader after being branded the “establishment candidate”.
He received some giggles after replying: “I am looking forward to meeting this establishment.”
Mr Findlay added: “What I’ve said throughout the campaign is unity is fundamental.
“That is the starting point - we need to get our house in order, rebuild as a team, listen to colleagues and members and respect them, and talk to the public.
“We need to take forward sensible, Conservative policies which are rooted in common sense and aspiration.
“I have no illusions there is a short time indeed to the 2026 [Holyrood] election and I want us to be fighting fit for that.”
Russell Findlay says the hard work starts now, as he addresses the party after being elected the new leader.
He said: “Everyone must come together as one united team.
“Let’s start the hard work right now to win back the public’s trust.
“I want to deliver a message to people across Scotland who don’t feel anyone represents them, are scunnered with the divisiveness and fringe obsessions of the Scottish Parliament, and feel let down and failed by politicians of every party, including ours, and think all politicians are the same - I get it.
“I’m not the same.
“I’m not a career politician, I understand the frustrations that no one represents your views.
“That is going to change under my leadership.
“The Scottish Conservatives are going to change and work hard to earn your trust by doing things differently, being a voice for decent, mainstream Scotland, with the values of hard work, self-reliance and value for taxpayers.
“We will spend our time and energy on your concerns, your hopes and your needs.
“We know people don’t expect miracles from politicians, but we know you want common sense for a change, and we are determined to deliver it.”
Thank the sausages
Russell Findlay MSP has received a round of applause as he takes to the stage after being declared the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives.
He started off by referencing a gaff made earlier in the week by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who said “release the sausages” rather than “release the hostages” when talking about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Mr Findlay said: “I want to start by thanking everyone who put their faith in me, and thank every single member who voted for me, and every sausage, sorry every supporter, who worked so hard for my campaign.
“Thank you as well to my fellow candidates Meghan and Murdo, who I greatly respect.”
Our Political Editor Alistair Grant is at the announcement event in Edinburgh right now where Russell Findlay MSP has been crowned the leader of the Scottish Conservatives.
Breakdown of the results
Here is a full breakdown of the results:
Russell Findlay MSP - 2,565
Murdo Fraser MSP - 1,187
Meghan Gallacher MSP - 403
The turnout was 60 per cent and there were 6,941 eligible members able to vote in this election.
Russell Findlay MSP wins
BREAKING: Russell Findlay MSP has been elected as the new leader of the Scottish Conservatives.
What of the downfall of Douglas Ross?
Douglas Ross made the unprecedented announcement of his resignation during the general election campaign.
At the eleventh hour, he held a last-minute press conference and announced he was replacing David Duguid as the Conservative candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.
Mr Duguid was in hospital recovering from a spinal injury at the time.
This decision didn’t go down well with party members, particularly after Mr Duguid posted on social media to say he was prepared to fight for his re-election.
He was forced to resign as party leader and went on to lose this seat to the SNP.
A far fall from grace for the Highlands and Islands MSP.
What are the big challenges for the new leader?
One thing the leadership contest has exposed is bitter infighting within the party.
The party is not united behind one candidate, meaning there will be some disappointed with whoever wins this morning.
So the first thing the new leader needs to do is get the band back together.
They will lead the first group meeting of MSPs in Holyrood on Tuesday and this will surely be the first thing that needs to be addressed.
Second is getting a new identity for the party. Merely being the party of the union isn’t enough anymore, and they need to come up with a good election strategy well in advance of the 2026 Holyrood election, particularly if they want to keep their place as the second largest party in Scotland.
They’ve also got to see off the rise of Reform UK in Scotland and maintain themselves as the party of the right. Reform UK doesn’t have the same presence in Scotland as it does in England, and there is no major party figures north of the border, but the party did better than most expected here in Scotland at the general election, so it is an issue the party needs to grapple with.
A baptism of fire
Whoever wins the contest will be thrown straight into it all - there will be no easing in period for them.
First off, they will need to appoint their spokespeople in Holyrood - who gets to keep their job? Will they want a complete refresh? Who will become their deputy leader?
Secondly - tomorrow King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are coming to the Scottish Parliament to celebrate 25 years of devolution. The new leader will need to give a speech and lead the party on the day.
Thirdly - they will need to rush off to the UK Conservative Party conference in Birmingham which starts on Sunday. Day one of the conference will see a Scottish fringe event and reception, and a debate on the future of the union.
Fourth - they are due to record a party election broadcast which is set to go out next week.
And that’s all before we get down to the day-to-day business in Holyrood.
Comments
