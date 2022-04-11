Scottish Conservative councillor suspended after 'grabbing man by throat'

Robbie Withey, a councillor in Aberdeenshire, was caught on camera during an altercation in the village of Alford.
Mr Withey, 36, works for Tory MP Andrew Bowie and is seeking reelection as a councillor for the Alford, Huntly and Strathbogie ward next month.
A video shared on social media appears to show him holding a younger man against a wall by the throat during a disturbance.
Mr Withey is heard shouting: “Speak to me like that again and I will put you on your f***ing a***.
"And by the way, when I put you on your a***, it would be a prelude to putting you in the grave, you little f***ing c***.”
The Press and Journal reported that police had already been called to the property on Main Street when Mr Withey became involved.
Another man has been arrested and charged.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at a property on Main Street, Alford, which was reported around 2.30am on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
“The man has been released on undertaking and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”
A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “We have suspended this candidate.
"We cannot comment further while a police investigation is ongoing.”