Scottish Conservative councillor suspended after 'grabbing man by throat'

A Scottish Conservative candidate has been suspended from the party after allegedly grabbing another man by the throat.

By Alistair Grant
Monday, 11th April 2022, 12:19 pm

Robbie Withey, a councillor in Aberdeenshire, was caught on camera during an altercation in the village of Alford.

Mr Withey, 36, works for Tory MP Andrew Bowie and is seeking reelection as a councillor for the Alford, Huntly and Strathbogie ward next month.

A video shared on social media appears to show him holding a younger man against a wall by the throat during a disturbance.

Mr Withey is heard shouting: “Speak to me like that again and I will put you on your f***ing a***.

"And by the way, when I put you on your a***, it would be a prelude to putting you in the grave, you little f***ing c***.”

The Press and Journal reported that police had already been called to the property on Main Street when Mr Withey became involved.

Another man has been arrested and charged.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at a property on Main Street, Alford, which was reported around 2.30am on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

“The man has been released on undertaking and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “We have suspended this candidate.

"We cannot comment further while a police investigation is ongoing.”

Andrew BowieAberdeenshire
