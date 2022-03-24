Scottish Child Payment to increase to £25 a week by end of 2022

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said more than 400,000 children will be eligible, with the payment expected to lift 50,000 children out of poverty in 2023/24.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon branded the impact of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement on those on the lowest incomes “disgusting and indefensible”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The First Minister quoted analysis from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), which estimated 600,000 people in the UK will be pulled into poverty as a result of the increase in National Insurance and the failure to boost benefits in line with inflation.

Picture: Michael Gillen

Ministers previously announced the Scottish Child Payment will be doubled to £20 per week per child from April 2022.

Ms Robison added: “However, I’m pleased to announce that we will go further still, and we’ll increase it’s value again to £25 per week per child by the end of 2022.

"That is five times higher than the £5 payment we were being asked to introduce less than five years ago.

“Over 400,000 children will be eligible, with the payment expected to lift 50,000 children out of poverty in 2023/24.

"This is backed by investment of £225 million in 2022/23, rising to £445 million in 2023/24.

“As a result of this increase, by the end of 2022, our package of five family benefits for low income families will be worth over £10,000 by the time a families’ first child turns six, and £9,700 for second and subsequent children.

"Now, this compares to under £1,800 for an eligible family’s first child in England and Wales, and under £1,300 for second and subsequent children.

“That is a difference of more than £8,200 for every eligible child born in Scotland, highlighting the unparalleled support offered by this government to support children across their early years.”

Elsewhere, Ms Robison announced plans to mitigate the UK Government’s benefits cap.

The measures form part of a new tackling child poverty delivery plan.

The Scottish Government said child poverty in Scotland is projected to fall to its lowest level in nearly 30 years.