The news has been announced ahead of the First Minister’s appointment of a new Cabinet and junior ministerial line-up later today.

Mr Ewing is the Rural Economy Secretary, while Ms Hyslop joined as Education Secretary in 2007 and went on to become Culture and External Affairs Secretary before taking on the Economy and Fair Work portfolio.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued a statement thanking them both for their service over the last 14 years since they joined the ministerial team.

She said: “I want to pay tribute to the work of both Fiona Hyslop and Fergus Ewing and to thank them for their unstinting public service over many years.

“Her tenure in the External Affairs brief saw Fiona oversee the expansion of the Scottish Government’s international footprint, giving our country a higher profile than it has ever had before on the global stage, and that is a legacy which she can and should be justly proud of.”

Ms Sturgeon went on to praise Mr Ewing following the news of his departure, she said: “Fergus has also been part of the ministerial team since 2007, and has brought diligence and endeavour to all of the jobs he has held.

"In particular, he has worked tirelessly with and on behalf of Scotland’s rural sector over the past five years since the Brexit vote, fighting their corner at every turn.

Fiona Hyslop has announced she is stepping down. (Photo by ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Fergus has been a champion for Scotland’s farmers and crofters during one of the most difficult, challenging and uncertain periods our agricultural sector has ever faced, and he has the gratitude of many in the industry for his efforts to protect their interests.

“I want to offer my sincere thanks to Fiona and Fergus for their service, and wish them well as they continue to serve their constituents in the new Parliament.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney – who has been appointed to a new Cabinet role dedicated to the Covid-19 recovery – wrote on Twitter this morning: “Warmest appreciation to my dear friends and colleagues @FionaHyslop and @FergusEwingSNP as they leave government.

"They have both made formidable contributions to making Scotland a more successful country.”

