Scottish bus drivers 'left at the mercy of violent thugs' as assaults skyrocket

The SNP’s “soft-on-crime approach” is leaving bus drivers at the mercy of violence and antisocial behaviour, according to the Tories.

Assaults and threats in Scotland’s bus stations skyrocketed in 2024/25, just one year after the traffic death of bus driver Keith Rollinson in Elgin.

Police Scotland figures show call outs to assaults at Glasgow Buchanan Bus Station rose by 85 per cent from 20 in 2023/24 to 37 in 2024/25.

Edinburgh Bus Station | JPI Media License

In the same time period, assaults tripled at Dundee Bus Station and doubled at Dunfermline Bus Station.

No city bus station saw a decrease in assaults over this 12-month period.

Police call outs to threatening behaviour also increased by 50 per cent at Glasgow Buchanan Bus Station, and increased at Edinburgh and Inverness bus stations.

Liam Kerr MSP, the Scottish Conservatives’ justice spokesman, said the figures are evidence of the SNP’s “soft-on-crime approach” that is making life more dangerous for bus drivers.

He says this is particularly worrying following the death of bus driver Keith Rollinson, who died of a cardiac arrest in hospital after being headbutted and repeatedly punched in February 2024.

Bus driver Keith Rollinson, 58, died after the attack in February | Police Scotland

A 16-year-old - who was 15 at the time of the assault - later admitted to culpable homicide.

Mr Kerr said: “The SNP’s soft-touch approach to crime is making life more dangerous for bus users across Scotland.

“Assaults and antisocial behaviour on board, and at bus stations, is skyrocketing because offenders don’t fear being caught or know they won’t be property punished.

“This behaviour is threatening public safety and placing even more pressure on our already underfunded police.

“Only last year, we witnessed the tragic consequences of this spike in violent behaviour when Keith Rollinson, a bus driver in Elgin, was killed by a teenager while simply doing his job.

“The SNP have finally listened to Scottish Conservative calls for free bus passes to be taken off the small minority of young people who abuse the privilege - it is vital that this is actioned immediately.

“Rather than leaving bus drivers and passengers at the mercy of violent offenders, it’s time for SNP ministers to show they are serious about punishing loutish or violent behaviour.”

Assaults and threatening behaviour at Scotland’s city bus stations:

Glasgow Buchanan Bus Station - assaults increased by 85 per cent from 20 in 2023/24 to 37 in 2024/25. Threats increased by 50 per cent from six in 2023/24 to nine in 2024/25.

- assaults increased by 85 per cent from 20 in 2023/24 to 37 in 2024/25. Threats increased by 50 per cent from six in 2023/24 to nine in 2024/25. Dundee Bus Station - assaults tripled from two in 2023/24 to eight in 2024/25. Threats decreased from two to one.

- assaults tripled from two in 2023/24 to eight in 2024/25. Threats decreased from two to one. Dunfermline Bus Station - assaults more than doubled from three in 2023/24 to seven in 2024/25. There were no recorded threats in either year.

- assaults more than doubled from three in 2023/24 to seven in 2024/25. There were no recorded threats in either year. Aberdeen Bus Station - there were three assaults in 2023/24 and three again in 2024/25. There were two threats in 2023/24 and again in 2024/25.

- there were three assaults in 2023/24 and three again in 2024/25. There were two threats in 2023/24 and again in 2024/25. Edinburgh Bus Station - there were four assaults in 2023/24 and four again in 2024/25. Threats increased from zero in 2023/24 to one in 2024/25.

- there were four assaults in 2023/24 and four again in 2024/25. Threats increased from zero in 2023/24 to one in 2024/25. Inverness Bus Station - there were three assaults in 2023/24 and three again in 20224/25. Threats increased from one in 2023/24 to two in 2024/25.

- there were three assaults in 2023/24 and three again in 20224/25. Threats increased from one in 2023/24 to two in 2024/25. Perth Bus Station - assaults increased from zero in 2023/24 to one in 2024/25, and threats decreased from one in 2023/24 to zero in 2024/25.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Whilst Scotland continues to be a safe place to live with recorded crime at once of the lowest levels since 1974 and down 40 per cent since 2006/07, any instances of antisocial behaviour are unacceptable.

“We are investing a record £1.64 billion for policing this year - an increase of £90 million on 2024/25.

“Police Scotland and local authorities lead on antisocial behaviour interventions and have a range of options and powers available for preventing and tackling antisocial behaviour.

“We have also provided £156m since 2008 to support young people who are most at risk of being involved in violence, antisocial behaviour or crime.