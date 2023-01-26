Scottish Budget: Spending on health and net zero plans could squeeze future budget, say experts

The Scottish Government could be forced to make cuts of 13 per cent to public services in the next four years if it wants to boost spending on the health service and net zero policies, a leading financial think-tank has said.

An analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has compounded worries of funding issues in Edinburgh, saying that future non-benefit spending could be “tight”.

The assessment comes as the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) revealed the Government could be losing out on almost £700 million of revenue from income tax because of weaker economic growth north of the border.

While there is an expected increase in available funding based on the projections from the Government in its review in May as a result of increases to tax receipts and UK Government funding, the budget is still likely to be 1.6 per cent less in real terms in 2023/24 compared to this year, when in-year top-ups are taken into account.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney

When major one-off costs such as council tax rebates are taken into account, the IFS said, the fall will reduce to 0.8 per cent.

Projections from the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) suggest funding will fall by 1.6 per cent in 2024/25 and grow “modestly” in the subsequent three years.

The 13 per cent figure was arrived at by assuming that spending for health and social care and net-zero policies will rise at the same rate between this year and next year – 2.9 per cent and 4 per cent respectively – up to the 2027/28 financial year.

The report found £2.7 billion would have to be raised to return the funding to 2023/24 levels – the equivalent of an increase of between four and five pence on income tax rates.

“These cuts to overall funding would imply difficult trade-offs for the Scottish Government as it allocates funding between different services,” the think-tank’s first Scottish Budget report said.

Bee Boileau, a research economist from the IFS and one of the authors of the report, said: “Additional funding from the UK Government and a forecast boost to devolved tax revenues mean the outlook for funding has improved a little since last May’s resource spending review, but the picture is far from rosy.

“Official projections imply that funding non-benefit spending is set to fall over over the next two years and then grow slowly over the following three years.

“Indeed, it would still be close to 2 per cent below 2022/23 levels in 2027/28, and that assumes a significant improvement in the performance of Scotland’s devolved income tax revenues – without that, this funding could be close to 5 per cent lower than this year in 2027/28.

“If either of these scenarios were borne out, the Scottish Government would likely need to make significant cuts to a range of public services.”

Scottish Conservative shadow finance and economy secretary Liz Smith said: “This analysis confirms that the Scottish Government will have very difficult spending choices to make over the next few years. Even if devolved tax revenues increase, budgets outside health and net zero are likely to face yet more cuts.

"These will come at a time when economic forecasts continue to predict that the Scottish economy will continue to lag behind the UK economy.”

According to the SFC, income tax policies north of the border should net an additional £994 million for the Scottish Government – but the total is £325m – a gap of £669m.

SFC chair Professor Graeme Roy said: “In practice they are probably only raising about £300 million more, and that is because weaker economic performance over the last few years.”

The economics expert added: “We think purely on a policy only point of view, they should be raising about £1 billion more in revenue.”

Prof Roy said achieving this is dependent on economic performance in Scotland matching that in the rest of the UK. He said: “Scotland has lagged behind the UK for a long period of time.”

One of the “key drivers” of this is the faster population growth in the UK, meaning “the totality of their economy has been growing much bigger because they have been having faster population growth”, he added.

The shortfall between the amount that could be raised from income tax in Scotland and the amount being raised comes at the same time as the Scottish Government faces a growing bill for social security spending.