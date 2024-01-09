Scottish Budget risks making poverty in Scotland worse, ministers warned

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation said it was ‘very disappointed’ with the spending plans

The decisions outlined in the Scottish Budget risk making poverty in Scotland worse, it has been warned.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), a leading anti-poverty charity, said the tax and spending plans were "very disappointing".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said cuts to affordable housing were “brutal” and should be reversed, with good quality housing needed to tackle poverty.

Ministers have been warned about the impact of the Budget

In the draft Scottish budget published in December, the affordable housing supply budget was cut by almost £200 million – more than a quarter in real terms.

On Tuesday, Holyrood’s finance committee heard evidence from a number of groups as it scrutinised the budget.

Chris Birt, associate director for Scotland at the JRF, said there was “welcome protection” for schemes such as the Scottish Child Payment, but added: “I don’t see anything else in the Budget which will significantly reduce poverty and I think there’s a significant risk, with the huge cuts to funding for affordable housing in particular, that this Budget could lead to a rise in poverty as well."

He continued: “I am concerned by this Budget and I think the Scottish Government could certainly have done more around poverty.”

Mr Birt was asked about his written submission to the committee, which said it was “baffling that the affordable housing supply programme should be the victim of such a brutal cut”.

It added: “To slice a quarter from the budget, in the face of both the immediate and longer terms issues facing the housing sector in Scotland, is surely something that will have to be reversed during the Parliament’s scrutiny of the budget. If this is a hard choice as part of the budget it is the wrong choice.”

During his appearance before the committee on Tuesday, he was pressed on what alternative choices he thought could have been made to either raise money or cut elsewhere. He said: “Council tax is a very obvious one. We’ve talked about council tax reform for years and everybody has dodged it. Let’s stop dodging it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr Birt praised the Government’s approach to social security for disabled people, in response to a question from MSP John Mason who noted the overall social security budget has gone up “dramatically” from about £5 billion to £6 billion.

Mr Birt, who has called for the Scottish Child Payment to be increased further, said it was necessary to break with the “dehumanising” welfare system for disabled people in the rest of the UK.

Looking at a separate element of the budget, Professor David Bell, of the University of Stirling, told the committee: “Ostensibly it doesn’t look like the budget particularly favours economic growth.”

He was asked about the revenue from the ScotWind offshore leasing round, with MSP Michelle Thomson saying some of it had been applied to current resource spending.

Dr Bell likened the ScotWind money to a sovereign wealth fund and said it should have been used for the benefit of future generations.