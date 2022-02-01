Scottish Budget: More UK Government cash could be on the way, says Kate Forbes

The Scottish Government's budget has been approved by Holyrood's finance committee.

Kate Forbes, appearing in front of Holyrood’s finance committee for stage two of the budget process, said additional certainty from the UK Government’s plans around consequentials had allowed the additional funding to be committed.

Councils across Scotland had complained that the budget represented a £371 million real-terms cut to their funding, prompting demands from opposition for more funding to local authorities.

This additional £120m, announced last week, is the result of assurances from the UK Government that additional consequentials of £440m will not have to be paid back by the Scottish Government.

The finance secretary said this had given her more flexibility within the budget to find the additional cash, which she said was equivalent to a four per cent increase in council tax.

Ms Forbes also said that her budget represented the fiscal reality of December 9, 2020, when it was presented to parliament, and discussions with the UK Government had changed how much money might be available.

The senior SNP figure indicated that there could be more consequentials from the UK Government on the way when the supplementary estimates procedure – when the UK Government finalises its budget for the year and confirms any additional consequentials for Scotland – is completed.

The finance secretary said: "There might be additional funding. The quantum of I cannot confirm until the UK Government confirms that to me.

"What I’m trying to do is give the parliament as much information as possible while stressing that these positions have not been finalised yet by the UK Government and will be done in a very public fashion when supplementary estimates are confirmed.

"Normally would one in my shoes would wait until that position is formally announced by the UK Government, but I am conscious that local government has decisions to make and I’m also conscious that we’ve got a budget process here.

"As always in these decisions there’s an element of risk where I’m conscious of a bit more flexibility, conscious of new information emerging, and ultimately I will have to manage the budget in advance of that formalised position.”

