Scottish Budget: Middle earner tax gap between Scotland and UK grows

The tax gap between middle earners in Scotland and the rest of the UK is poised to increase after Finance Secretary Derek Mackay confirmed today that he will freeze the theshold for the Higher rate of Tax in Scotland next year.

And those with second homes will also face a hike on their property taxes north of the border.

Scots will continue to start paying the higher rate at a salary of £43,430 next year - while the threshold will rise to £50,000 south of the border.

Mr Mackay made the announcement as he unveiled his budget at Holyrood today. Lower earners will pay no more after the “starter and “basic” rates were frozen the Finance Secretary said.

“Now is not the time to cut tax for the highest earners at the expense of public services,” Mr Mackay said.

“Instead I will be using the additional resource raised through my tax decisions in the budget to support our public services and ensure our health service gets all the additional money that was promised.”

The Higher rate of incomes tax is set at 41% in Scotland and 40% south of the border

The measures on income tax and land and buildings transactions tax (LBTT) on second homes will raise more than £100 million.

Conservative Finance Spokesman Murdo Fraser said: “No one would seriously argue that a household with an income of £26,000 is rich, yet these are the people being punished with higher taxes by the SNP.”