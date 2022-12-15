Scottish Budget LIVE: Scottish Government to announce budget for 2023

John Swinney is to outline the Scottish government's tax and spending plans for the next year.

The draft budget will be published today against a backdrop of high inflation and costs, with John Swinney saying this week he faced “difficult decisions” in forming his proposals.

Nicola Sturgeon will first lead First Minister’s Questions before the Budget is revealed.

Speaking ahead of the budget announcement on Thursday, the Deputy First Minister said: “Our budget goals are mutually beneficial and represent a distinctive approach to the economic challenges we face.

The Scottish Budget is being announced today

“The Scottish budget will take further steps to address inequality and eradicate child poverty. It will encourage a just transition to net zero, creating wealth and opportunity across the country.

“It will be the catalyst for reforms necessary to ensure our first-class public services remain sustainable in the face of the challenges to come.

