Scottish Budget LIVE: Scottish Government to announce budget for 2023

The draft budget will be published today against a backdrop of high inflation and costs, with John Swinney saying this week he faced “difficult decisions” in forming his proposals.
Nicola Sturgeon will first lead First Minister’s Questions before the Budget is revealed.
Speaking ahead of the budget announcement on Thursday, the Deputy First Minister said: “Our budget goals are mutually beneficial and represent a distinctive approach to the economic challenges we face.
“The Scottish budget will take further steps to address inequality and eradicate child poverty. It will encourage a just transition to net zero, creating wealth and opportunity across the country.
“It will be the catalyst for reforms necessary to ensure our first-class public services remain sustainable in the face of the challenges to come.
Rachel Hamilton, and Labour’s Jackie Baillie both took the opportunity to ask about the antibiotic shortage alert notice issued by the Scottish Government
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has quizzed the First Minister on worsening waiting times for cancer patients in Scotland. He asks “When will our cancer waiting times be met?”
He cites the percentage of targets being missed. The First Minister says that there has been some improvements in recent figures but she accepts that more needs to be done to meet targets.
Meanwhile FMQs is underway. Douglas Ross has opened FMQs by asking about the attainment gap, and what the Scottish Government’s aims were adding that Nicola Sturgeon has failed in her promise to close it
The First Minister lists a hosts of achievements her government have achieved in closing the attainment gap, but like any other nation Scotland has been impacted by Covid.
Douglas Ross adds that the gap has only just returned to 2016 levels.
BREAKING: Members of the GMB union have become the first to reject a new pay deal offered by the Scottish Government for NHS staff.
Scotland’s biggest teaching union, the EIS, has urged the Scottish Government to give adequate funding for a new pay settlement for teachers.
The profession has been locked in a dispute in recent months, with further strike action planned for early in the new year.
Scottish Greens finance spokesman Ross Greer said the budget will have “people and planet at the core”.