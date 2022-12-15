Scottish Budget LIVE: Scottish Government confirms no limit to council tax rises in 2023/24

John Swinney is to outline the Scottish government's tax and spending plans for the next year – but has faced a delay in doing so after the Scottish Parliament’s Presiding Officer delayed the start of the Scottish Government’s Budget announcement.

Alison Johnstone said she needed more time to investigate the alleged leak of Budget details to the media, so paused proceedings for 30 minutes.

She announced the pause just before Deputy First Minister John Swinney was due to stand up to deliver his annual speech, where he unveils key points of the Scottish Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC reported that John Swinney is set to put up the higher rate of tax from 41p to 42p and increase the top rate from 46p to 47p and that the top rate threshold also expected to be lowered from £150,000

The Scottish Budget is being announced today

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draft budget will be published today against a backdrop of high inflation and costs, with John Swinney saying this week he faced “difficult decisions” in forming his proposals.

Speaking ahead of the budget announcement on Thursday, the Deputy First Minister said: “Our budget goals are mutually beneficial and represent a distinctive approach to the economic challenges we face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Scottish budget will take further steps to address inequality and eradicate child poverty. It will encourage a just transition to net zero, creating wealth and opportunity across the country.

“It will be the catalyst for reforms necessary to ensure our first-class public services remain sustainable in the face of the challenges to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad