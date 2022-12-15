Scottish Budget LIVE: Scottish Government confirms no limit to council tax rises in 2023/24

Alison Johnstone said she needed more time to investigate the alleged leak of Budget details to the media, so paused proceedings for 30 minutes.
She announced the pause just before Deputy First Minister John Swinney was due to stand up to deliver his annual speech, where he unveils key points of the Scottish Budget.
The BBC reported that John Swinney is set to put up the higher rate of tax from 41p to 42p and increase the top rate from 46p to 47p and that the top rate threshold also expected to be lowered from £150,000
The draft budget will be published today against a backdrop of high inflation and costs, with John Swinney saying this week he faced “difficult decisions” in forming his proposals.
Speaking ahead of the budget announcement on Thursday, the Deputy First Minister said: “Our budget goals are mutually beneficial and represent a distinctive approach to the economic challenges we face.
“The Scottish budget will take further steps to address inequality and eradicate child poverty. It will encourage a just transition to net zero, creating wealth and opportunity across the country.
“It will be the catalyst for reforms necessary to ensure our first-class public services remain sustainable in the face of the challenges to come.
Some more on the scrapping of peak rail times.
Peak train fares across Scotland’s railways have been scrapped in a move that has been welcomed by the Greens.
Ross Greer MSP, Scottish Greens Finance spokesperson said: “I am delighted that we have been able to deliver this longstanding Green policy, one which will save rail users a huge amount of money during the cost of living crisis and which will help Scotland meet its climate ambitions.
“This builds on the success of the free bus travel scheme which Greens introduced for everyone under 22 earlier this year. It will play a vital role in ensuring that public transport is an affordable, attractive choice for travellers.”
Tax changes
It had been leaked earlier but we now have confirmation of the latest tax changes in Scotland.
- Personal allowance Under £12,579 - pays no tax
- Starter rate £12,57 to £14,732 at 19%
- Scottish basic rate £14,733 to £25,688 at 20%
- Intermediate rate £25,689 to £43,622 at 21%
- Higher rate £43,633 to £125,139 at 42%
- Top rate Over £125,140 at 47%
Most Scots will still pay less tax than if they lived in other parts of the UK - but the wealthiest will pay more.
The Scottish Government is also allocating £15m in this financial year and £57m in the next to support the long-overdue completion of the two ferries - vessels 801 and 802 - at Ferguson Marine shipyard.
What was said about the independence fund?
During the Budget it was revealed that the £20 million set aside for a referendum on Scottish independence will instead be used to help people at risk of fuel poverty.
Mr Swinney said the Government respects the ruling of the Supreme Court, which said Holyrood cannot legislate for its own independence referendum.
He said: “When that opportunity is available, the Scottish Government will make financial provisions for that to happen.
“However, at this moment, I must make full use of the resources available to me.”
He continued: “I intend to utilise the finance earmarked for a referendum on independence to meet provision to extend our fuel insecurity fund into next year, a further £20 million to address yet another failure of the United Kingdom and its policies.”
Back to the leak that caused the Budget delay.
Scottish Labour’s Daniel Johnson says some of the leak wasn’t in the copy of the statement he was given by government ahead of budget and that they were redacted.
Some other key points - The Scottish Government will not mandate a council tax freeze, the Deputy First Minister has said.
John Swinney told MSPs that local government will get a funding boost of £550 million next year and the freedom to set its own rates of income tax.
