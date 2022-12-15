Scottish Budget: Income tax to rise for higher earning Scots, confirms John Swinney

Everyone earning more than £43,662 will pay more income tax in Scotland next year in a move ministers said will boost spending on the NHS.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the higher rate of tax will rise from 41p to 42p in the pound and the top rate will increase from 46p to 47p.

Meanwhile, the tax threshold for the top rate is being lowered to £125,140 from £150,000.

Mr Swinney said: “We’re asking all those earning more than £43,662 to pay an extra penny in income tax.”

John Swinney

He said this would allow extra spending on health, and stressed most Scots will stay pay less than they would elsewhere in the UK.

The move means the SNP will break its 2021 Holyrood election manifesto pledge to freeze income tax rates and bands.

Mr Swinney told MSPs the Budget was taking place in the "most turbulent economic and financial context most people can remember".

He said this had been "compounded by the utterly catastrophic decisions of the UK Government", adding: "In short, Presiding Officer, these are spectacularly difficult times in which to manage the public finances."

Mr Swinney said: “We have chosen to reject the path of austerity. We have chosen a progressive path instead.”

It comes after the Budget was delayed by around 45 minutes after some of the key tax measures were leaked to the BBC, causing fury among Holyrood’s opposition parties. It is the first time a Budget statement has ever been pushed back due to a leak investigation.

Alison Johnstone, the Scottish Parliament’s presiding officer, said she could not “express strongly enough my disappointment" at the leak.

Rising to his feet to begin his Budget statement, Mr Swinney said: “I give you my categorical assurance as a member of this Parliament since its foundation in 1999 that no individual was authorised on my behalf to disclose any information.”

He added: “I unreservedly apologise to you for the situation you find yourself, Presiding Officer, in protecting the integrity of parliament.”

Mr Swinney said spending on health and social care in Scotland will increase by £1 billion.

He said: “If we want to be able to depend on the NHS, we have to be prepared to pay for it.

“When the UK Government set out its autumn statement, it gave rise to consequential funding for the NHS in Scotland of £291 million. I intend to pass on that funding consequential but I do not believe it is nearly enough for the critical task that we ask our staff in the NHS to do.

