Scottish actor John Hannah: Like it or not we are a country of racists

Scottish actor John Hannah has vented his fury following the general election results.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star branded the UK a 'country of racists' in a foul-mouthed rant.

Hannah, who is currently starring in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, told his 39,000 followers: "This whole Brexit cluster-f*** is really about one thing. Immigration! Like it or not turns out we’re a country of racists and Brexit/EU scepticism is the cover. It’s all about English nationalism . Shameful!"

Some of his followers disagreed, with @GCawthra tweeting: "I’m European, love Europeans and welcome immigrants for their cultural and economic benefit. I voted Brexit because the EU is inflexible, protectionist and undemocratic. We see again some remainers resorting to insults. Thankfully the majority have again voted for optimismand aspiration."

@swalesey_LUFC added: "It's mostly been about people like you telling other people what they vote for."

