Scotsman political reporter crowned Regional Journalist of the Year at 2022 Media Freedom Awards

Deputy political editor Conor Matchett edged out strong competition to win the honour at Wednesday night’s 2022 Media Freedom Awards in London.

The awards, run by the Society of Editors, recognise UK individuals, teams and media organisations who have demonstrated determination, resilience and resolve in fulfilling their vital role in championing the public’s right to know.

Mr Matchett was named Regional Journalist of the Year for his investigations into care home deaths throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as his coverage of the Scottish Government’s questionable deal linked to the Lochaber smelter and hydroplant.

The Scotsman had also been nominated twice in the Investigation of the Year – Regional category for the title’s COP26 and Covid-19 care home deaths coverage.

Mr Matchett said of his win: "This award was a big shock, particularly given the strength of the other entries who equally deserved to win. It makes all those hours poring over FOI documents and submissions more than worth it.

"The stories I submitted are all about holding the Scottish Government's feet to the fire for what is often an overly secretive approach to information and it is great to have that work and effort recognised."

Scotsman editor Neil McIntosh said: “We’re delighted Conor’s work has been recognised on the national stage. His reporting has involved going into long battles with the Scottish Government and others to free up information that should have always been available.

