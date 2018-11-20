Scots public spending £1500 higher than UK average

Scots receive £1,500 more in spending on public services than elsewhere in the UK - and the gap is growing, official figures today revealed.

The figures were hailed as a "union dividend" by the UK Government.

Scotland has traditionally benefited from higher public spending levels because the level of need is deemed to greater north of the border.

Last year (2017/18) saw Scots receive an average of £10,881 per head, compared with £9,350 across the rest of the UK, according to the Country and Regional Analysis report. The gap of £1,531 is up by £39 on the previous year.

Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell said: “Public spending per head in Scotland is more than £1,500 higher than the UK average.

"This ‘Union dividend’ helps support vital Scottish public services. That is just one of the benefits that Scotland enjoys from being part of a strong United Kingdom.

"The UK Government continues to invest directly in Scotland and we are ready to work with the Scottish Government to further boost the economy.”

Levels of public spending across the UK are calculated using the so-called Barnett formula. People in England get the lowest levels of public spending at £9,080 last year - almost £1800 lower than Scotland. Wales got £10,397, while the highest level was in Northern Ireland which received £11,190.