The release of a Scots man “needs to be a priority” for Sir Keir Starmer on his visit to India, a Scottish Labour MP has claimed.

West Dunbartonshire MP Douglas McAllister has told the Prime Minister the release of Jagtar Singh Johal, who has been detained in India for nearly eight years, “should be high on the agenda”.

Sir Keir has travelled to India after the UK signed a trade deal with the country in July.

The United Nations working group on arbitrary detention has said that there is no legal basis for Mr Johal’s continued detention. Picture: Family handout/PA Wire

Dumbarton man Johal was arrested in November 2017 in Punjab, northern India, while in the country for his wedding.

Mr Johal is said to have been tortured, including with electric shocks, and faces the death penalty for eight charges in India.

Mr McAllister said “enough is enough” and urged the Prime Minister to fight for Mr Johal’s release when he speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

West Dunbartonshire MP Douglas McAllister | House of Commons

Mr McAllister said: “The Prime Minister has met Modi on at least two other occasions over the last year.

“I have sought his assurance that the case of my constituent was raised directly with the Prime Minister of India. And the PM has, in answer to my questions in the Commons always confirmed that Jagtar’s case was discussed.

“Despite this we seem to be no further forward in securing his release. Frankly enough is enough.

“If we have such a good relationship with India now to the extent that we can agree a trade deal, then I would have thought that the immediate release of my West Dunbartonshire constituent should be high on the agenda of talks this week.

Sir Keir Starmer with Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji in Mumbai. | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

“It is shameful that after eight years in detention, an acquittal in a court case and a confession obtained through torture that the Indian authorities have still not agreed to release Jagtar.

“In the past when high-level talks take place between nations, the release of such prisoners arbitrarily detained are often secured.

“It doesn’t get any higher than the two prime ministers. This needs to be a priority this week. Enough is enough, find a resolution and secure his immediate release now.”