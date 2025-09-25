Paracetamol: NHS surgeon blasts 'snake oil salesman' Nigel Farage for 'causing pregnant women anxiety'
A Scottish Labour MP who is also an NHS surgeon has blasted Nigel Farage for causing pregnant women “unnecessary anxiety”.
Zubir Ahmed criticised the Reform UK leader after he refused to oppose Donald Trump on his claim that paracetamol could cause autism.
Mr Farage said on Wednesday he had “no idea” if the US president was right to tell pregnant women not to take the medication and to “tough it out” instead.
The Reform UK leader said “science is never settled” and that he would never “side with” medical experts.
Health minister Dr Ahmed - a transplant and vascular surgeon in Glasgow - has subsequently criticised Mr Farage.
The Glasgow South West MP said: “My world-class colleagues in the British scientific and medical community are clear - paracetamol does not cause autism. This is underpinned by a cohort study of over 2.4 million children.
“Pregnant women shouldn't have to suffer fever and pain without help. Paracetamol is safe for them to use.
“Pregnant women have enough to contend with, without snake oil salesmen like Nigel Farage causing them unnecessary anxiety.”
Mr Trump said earlier this week there had been a “meteoric rise” in cases of autism and suggested Tylenol, which is called paracetamol in the UK, was a potential cause.
He said the painkillers should not be taken during pregnancy.
Asked whether Mr Trump was right to make the link, Mr Farage replied: “You know, we were told thalidomide was a very safe drug and it wasn’t. Who knows? I don’t know, you don’t know.
“He has a particular thing about autism, I think, because there’s been some in his family, he feels it very personally.”
Mr Farage added: “I wouldn’t, when it comes to science, I don’t side with anybody. I don’t side with anybody because science is never settled, and we should remember that.”
Dr Ahmed has continued occasional hospital practice since being elected as an MP last year. He said it had helped him “keep his ears to the ground and abreast of what is happening in the NHS”.
Reform UK was approached for comment.
First Minister John Swinney on Thursday described Mr Trump’s comments about paracetamol during pregnancy as “not responsible”.
The prospect of such advice from the US Government has increased in recent months since the president’s decision to appoint Robert Kennedy Jr – who has long touted vaccines as the cause of autism – as his health secretary.
Mr Swinney said: “I don’t think these are responsible remarks to be making, because paracetamol, on the clinical advice available to me, is a safe drug for women to take when pregnant.
“I think it’s important that politicians take clear clinical advice about issues in relation to the safety of drugs and the clinical advice available to me is that paracetamol is a safe drug for pregnant women to utilise.
“I therefore disagree with what President Trump has said and I would encourage anybody in Scotland worried about this to follow the clinical advice of clinicians in Scotland.”
The First Minister, however, was far more critical of comments from Mr Farage, accusing the Reform leader of “recklessness”.
