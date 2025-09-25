Zubir Ahmed criticised the Reform UK leader after he refused to oppose Donald Trump on his claim that paracetamol could cause autism.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish Labour MP who is also an NHS surgeon has blasted Nigel Farage for causing pregnant women “unnecessary anxiety”.

Zubir Ahmed criticised the Reform UK leader after he refused to oppose Donald Trump on his claim that paracetamol could cause autism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Farage said on Wednesday he had “no idea” if the US president was right to tell pregnant women not to take the medication and to “tough it out” instead.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show. PIC: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The Reform UK leader said “science is never settled” and that he would never “side with” medical experts.

Health minister Dr Ahmed - a transplant and vascular surgeon in Glasgow - has subsequently criticised Mr Farage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glasgow South West MP said: “My world-class colleagues in the British scientific and medical community are clear - paracetamol does not cause autism. This is underpinned by a cohort study of over 2.4 million children.

“Pregnant women shouldn't have to suffer fever and pain without help. Paracetamol is safe for them to use.

“Pregnant women have enough to contend with, without snake oil salesmen like Nigel Farage causing them unnecessary anxiety.”

It's predicted that Dr Zubir Ahmed for Scottish Labour will take the Glasgow South West seat at the next general election. | Contributed

Mr Trump said earlier this week there had been a “meteoric rise” in cases of autism and suggested Tylenol, which is called paracetamol in the UK, was a potential cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the painkillers should not be taken during pregnancy.

Asked whether Mr Trump was right to make the link, Mr Farage replied: “You know, we were told thalidomide was a very safe drug and it wasn’t. Who knows? I don’t know, you don’t know.

“He has a particular thing about autism, I think, because there’s been some in his family, he feels it very personally.”

Mr Farage added: “I wouldn’t, when it comes to science, I don’t side with anybody. I don’t side with anybody because science is never settled, and we should remember that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Ahmed has continued occasional hospital practice since being elected as an MP last year. He said it had helped him “keep his ears to the ground and abreast of what is happening in the NHS”.

Reform UK was approached for comment.

First Minister John Swinney on Thursday described Mr Trump’s comments about paracetamol during pregnancy as “not responsible”.

The prospect of such advice from the US Government has increased in recent months since the president’s decision to appoint Robert Kennedy Jr – who has long touted vaccines as the cause of autism – as his health secretary.

Mr Swinney said: “I don’t think these are responsible remarks to be making, because paracetamol, on the clinical advice available to me, is a safe drug for women to take when pregnant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s important that politicians take clear clinical advice about issues in relation to the safety of drugs and the clinical advice available to me is that paracetamol is a safe drug for pregnant women to utilise.

“I therefore disagree with what President Trump has said and I would encourage anybody in Scotland worried about this to follow the clinical advice of clinicians in Scotland.”